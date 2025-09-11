FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Here's the Last Time Each NFL Team Won Their Division

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Winning a division title is every NFL team's ticket to the big stage. But for some organizations, it's been quite a while since they've captured a division crown.

For example, the Detroit Lions were only recently able to break out of a lengthy drought when they won the NFC North in 2023. On the flip side, some teams have been waiting decades to claim another divisional title (sorry, Cleveland Browns fans).

Let's take a look at when each NFL team last won their division, and how you can bet on this year's division winners at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Longest Division Championship Droughts

Here is the last time each NFL team won their division, organized by longest drought.

Team
Division
Year
Cleveland BrownsAFC North1989
Las Vegas RaidersAFC West2002
New York JetsAFC East2002
Miami DolphinsAFC East2008
Los Angeles ChargersAFC West2009
New York GiantsNFC East2011
Indianapolis ColtsAFC South2014

Last Time Each NFL Team Won a Division Title

Here is the last time each NFL team won their division, including the outcome of that season's run.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

  • Philadelphia Eagles won the division in 2024 and went on to win the Super Bowl
  • Dallas Cowboys won the division in 2023 and lost in the Divisional Round.
  • Washington Commanders (previously Washington Football Team) won the division in 2020 and lost in the Wild Card Round.
  • New York Giants won the division in 2011 and went on to win the Super Bowl.

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

