Here's the Last Time Each NFL Team Won Their Division

Winning a division title is every NFL team's ticket to the big stage. But for some organizations, it's been quite a while since they've captured a division crown.

For example, the Detroit Lions were only recently able to break out of a lengthy drought when they won the NFC North in 2023. On the flip side, some teams have been waiting decades to claim another divisional title (sorry, Cleveland Browns fans).

Let's take a look at when each NFL team last won their division

Longest Division Championship Droughts

Here is the last time each NFL team won their division, organized by longest drought.

Team Division Year Cleveland Browns AFC North 1989 Las Vegas Raiders AFC West 2002 New York Jets AFC East 2002 Miami Dolphins AFC East 2008 Los Angeles Chargers AFC West 2009 New York Giants NFC East 2011 Indianapolis Colts AFC South 2014 View Full Table ChevronDown

Last Time Each NFL Team Won a Division Title

Here is the last time each NFL team won their division, including the outcome of that season's run.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills won the division in 2024 and lost in the AFC Championship.

New England Patriots won the division in 2019 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

Miami Dolphins won the division in 2008 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

New York Jets won the division in 2002 and lost in the Divisional Round.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens won the division in 2024 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Cincinnati Bengals won the division in 2022 and lost the AFC Championship.

Pittsburgh Steelers won the division in 2020 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

Cleveland Browns won the division in 1989 and lost the AFC Championship.

AFC South

Houston Texans won the division in 2024 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Jacksonville Jaguars won the division in 2022 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Tennessee Titans won the division in 2021 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Indianapolis Colts won the division in 2014 and lost the AFC Championship.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs won the division in 2024 and lost in the Super Bowl.

Denver Broncos won the division in 2015 and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Chargers won the division in 2009 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Las Vegas Raiders (previously Oakland Raiders) won the division in 2002 and lost in the Super Bowl.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles won the division in 2024 and went on to win the Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys won the division in 2023 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Washington Commanders (previously Washington Football Team) won the division in 2020 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

New York Giants won the division in 2011 and went on to win the Super Bowl.

NFC North

Detroit Lions won the division in 2024 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Minnesota Vikings won the division in 2022 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

Green Bay Packers won the division in 2021 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Chicago Bears won the division in 2018 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the division in 2024 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

New Orleans Saints won the division in 2020 and lost in the Divisional Round.

Atlanta Falcons won the division in 2016 and lost in the Super Bowl.

Carolina Panthers won the division in 2015 and lost in the Super Bowl.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams won the division in 2024 and lost in the Divisional Round.

San Francisco 49ers won the division in 2023 and lost in the Super Bowl.

Seattle Seahawks won the division in 2020 and lost in the Wild Card Round.

Arizona Cardinals won the division in 2015 and lost the NFC Championship.

