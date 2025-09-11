New Casino Games Spotlight: Cash Flip Medusa

The Cash Flip Medusa slot centers around Medusa, the ancient Greek goddess. Featuring 5 reels and 3 rows, this Snowborn online casino real money slot is captivating. You can play this game across 20 paylines, which keeps things interesting.

The game's medium volatility and 96.00% RTP deliver a fair gaming experience to players. You have opportunities to hit the maximum win of 5,000x your bet. Additionally, if you’re a low roller, Cash Flip Medusa will fit into your gaming budget.

The most exciting aspect of Cash Flip Medusa is the pack of special features. Some features are the Medusa Bonus, Cash Features, Medusa Magic, and Wild Symbols. Stay glued to this page to learn how to explore these features while playing at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Cash Flip Medusa

Spinning the reels of Cash Flip Medusa follows the regular slot style. It’s essential to get acquainted with the game, understanding the rules and settings before playing.

As mentioned earlier, if you play slots for real money on a budget, this game is suitable. You can set your stake from 0.20 to 40. Once you’ve set your bet, you can tap the round spin button. This spins the reels manually and stops at the end of the round.

While you can play manually, the game also allows auto spins. You can set autospins from 25 rounds up to 100. Initiating this feature allows you to sit back and monitor how every action unfolds.

In Cash Flip Medusa, the lower-paying symbols are A, K, Q, and J. For a win comprising 5 matching symbols, they pay 20x to 40x. The red, orange, green, and purple gemstones are high-paying symbols. If you get five of these symbols, you receive payouts up to 104x.

The emerald snakes and the wild are the highest paying symbols, awarded up to 400x. Aside from the Bonus Symbols, the Wild Symbol can stand in for any other symbol. At least three identical symbols on an active payline running from left to right are required to win.

Cash Flip Medusa Slot Visuals and Sounds

Cash Flip Medusa has a visually arresting appearance inspired by ancient mythology. You can see the majestic Medusa face adorned with golden medallions on top of the grid. The glistening details make them look like ancient Greek artifacts that have been hand-carved.

Further enhancing the sight are massive marble columns surrounding the reels. The background is a mix of green and teal colors that make you think of wonder and divine energy. Soft glows and distant stars make you imagine the things happening in the magical world outside the reels.

The glowing orb on the right heightens the game’s ethereal, magical setting. The soundtrack matches every action that occurs during the gameplay. You can expect an intense and visually stunning experience with every spin, thanks to the design.

Special Features of Cash Flip Medusa

Cash Flip Medusa is packed with special features that introduce new actions into the game. Find the game’s intriguing features below:

Medusa Bonus

If you activate at least one of the Bonus symbols above the reels, you initiate the Medusa Bonus. It can give you one, two, or three cash features. It could also give you a Golden Bonus feature when it lands. Three bonus spins and three coins (jackpot or cash) are required to begin the Medusa Bonus.

When Medusa Bonus coins land on the reels, you can win cash or the progressive jackpot.

During bonus spins, you may see the Golden Bonus symbol or other Bonus symbols of the same type that activated the feature. With every additional symbol that appears, the amount of bonus spins is reset to 3. If neither more spins nor new symbols land during the Medusa Bonus, the bonus will end.

Orb Symbols

Orbs are unique to the main game and serve as activators for Bonus symbols. These symbols are available in four colors: green, blue, red, and purple. They start out looking green, but they can change into any of the other colors at random.

The orb will shoot to the corresponding Bonus symbol above the reels once its color is revealed.

This gives you the chance to trigger it. The Golden Bonus symbol may randomly be revealed by a green ball.

Medusa Magic

If you get the Medusa Magic feature, it will randomly give you a big win. It can also give the Medusa Bonus trigger with one or two Bonus symbols. Also expect the Medusa Bonus trigger alongside the Golden Bonus symbol, or an improved base game result.

Cash Features

In the Medusa Bonus, you have the chance to trigger three extra cash features. There are Cash Collect, Cash Multiplier, and Cash Flip. The Medusa Bonus is an opportunity to reactivate the cash features.

Golden Bonus

If the Golden Bonus is won in the basic game, three cash features are played consecutively. Cash Collect, Cash Multiplier, and Cash Flip are the features in question. The Golden Bonus symbol can land while the Medusa Bonus is active. When this happens, it can reactivate up to three additional Bonus symbols on the reels at the same time.

Is Cash Flip Medusa a Good Slot?

Snowborn’s Cash Flip Medusa is a combination of mythical delight and rewarding opportunities. You're in for a lot of fun in Cash Flip Medusa thanks to its three rewarding features. The Cash Flip, Cash Collect, and Cash Multiplier determine and increase your prize values.

During the Medusa Bonus, you can get boosts that change things up enough to keep the game interesting. The game's RTP of 96.00% is about average for slots, so you shouldn't be afraid to give it a spin.

Cash Flip Medusa has good graphics and fun features, so it's a good pick for mythology fans. The slot has enough variety to keep things interesting while playing this slot at FanDuel Casino.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).