3 Strikeout Prop Bets to Target for Wednesday 4/24/24

Strikeout Props

The Cincinnati Reds' Nick Lodolo had a long recovery after fracturing his tibia last season. On April 13th, the lefty made his first start since May 6th of 2023. Through two starts, Lodolo is showcasing his exciting potential.

He tore onto the scene early in the 2023 season, totaling 27 strikeouts while carrying a 2.12 ERA through his first three starts. Lodolo is off to a similar start with 16 Ks and a 0.75 ERA following two appearances. Will he keep it up?

The Reds' starter fared well against the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. Over two appearances against Philly, Lodolo allowed 2 total runs and logged 18 strikeouts.

After the Phillies totaled the eighth-most runs and tied for the ninth-highest batting average in 2023, their numbers have dropped early in the 2024 campaign. Philadelphia has the 13th-best marks in runs and batting average. While this is still a lineup to be wary of, Lodolo has showed out in this head-to-head clash.

The Phillies strikeout numbers are still there against southpaws, as well. Philly has the 14th-lowest strikeout percentage (K%) and the 15th-lowest number against lefties. They also carry the 6th-highest chase rate and 11th-highest swinging-strike percentage.

Lodolo looks terrifying in nearly every strikeout category right now. He ranks in the 92nd percentile of K%, 92nd percentile of chase rate, and 87th percentile of whiff rate.

A 7.5-strikeout total causes some hesitation, but Lodolo has the numbers to back it up thus far and averaged 9.0 Ks against the Phillies last season.

Landon Knack is making his second career start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Due to small sample sizes, it could be difficult to take a side for Knack's 4.5 total.

However, his workload suggests the under. He racked up only 75 pitches and was pulled after the fifth inning in his first start. Knack reached only four strikeouts, as well.

The Dodgers rookie has a 21.1 K% thus far -- which is well-below the league average. The Washington Nationals had the 2nd-lowest K% in baseball last season and still sit in the top half of the category with the 14th-lowest K%.

Washington has continued to strike out at about the same rate over the last four games, logging 8.0 Ks each contest. They total 8.18 strikeouts per game on the season (13th-fewest).

Knack is still getting his feet wet in the big leagues, and the Nats do a solid job of dodging strikeouts. I like the under for the rookie's K total.

numberFire's daily game projections are highlighting a great value for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez has returned to a starting role in Atlanta. He has not let the opportunity go to waste, carrying a 0.50 ERA and 3.63 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA). His strikeout numbers have also been impressive at 18 Ks while ranking in the 70th percentile of K%.

Despite Lopez's impressive numbers, FanDuel has his prop set at only 5.5, and the over is carrying very intriguing odds (+126). numberFire is forecasting a 7.10 K total for the Braves' starter.

This would easily storm past the 5.5 total. Even if we just go by his averages through three starts, the over is promising with Lopez averaging 6.0 strikeouts per outing.

The Marlins have struggled with the sixth-fewest runs and fourth-lowest batting average, suggesting a deep start for Lopez. Additionally, Miami has the highest chase rate in the league, and Lopez ranks in the 64th percentile of the category.

I'm in line with numberFire's projections by taking the over for Lopez.

