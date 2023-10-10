3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 10/10/23

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Jonathan Marchessault To Score a Goal (+200)

The Vegas Golden Knights will hoist their Stanley Cup banner tonight and take on the Seattle Kraken.

Vegas opens the season as solid -156 favorites tonight and have a 3.52 implied goal total to get things going this year. We'll start with Jon Audy-Marchessault to score a goal.

Marchessault ended the season not only as a Stanley Cup Champion, but he also brought home the Conn Smythe Trophy, for Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP. He ended the playoffs with 13 goals,12 assists, and a whopping 80 shots on goal through 22 games.

His role on the first forward line and the first power-play unit are as secure as Fort Knox and he will continue to be a driving force of their offense.

The Kraken allowed 2.40 Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations last season, which was 13th in the league. They were slightly better than the league average but certainly not an elite defensive team.

Marchessault will pick up this season right where he left off and find the back of the net to begin the year.

Sidney Crosby To Record 4+ Shots (+112)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a slate-high 3.84 implied goal total and are at home to take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

While there is plenty of hype around Connor Bedard, the number one pick of the draft and a generational prospect, we'll rely on the old guard with Sidney Crosby.

Crosby is coming off what could be his best season since 2018-2019, and will look to build on that with a strong start this season.

The Penguins were a strong offensive team last year with a 62.95 Corsi For (Total Shot Attempts Created) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which was the fifth-best in the league. For Chicago, they ended last season with a 61.18 Corsi Against (Total Shot Attempts Allowed) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which was good for the fourth-worst in the league.

Coming into the season, the Blackhawks' defense is ranked among the bottom-tier in the league, according to The Athletic. They're simply not a defense that has the capability of shutting down teams, especially one with the talent the Penguins have.

In the two games Crosby played against the Blackhawks last season, he had 10 shots on goal, 3 assists, and 1 goal. He should have no issues driving the Penguins' offense and getting some shots to the net.

Jonas Johansson Over 26.5 Saves (-112)

The big news for the Tampa Bay Lightning is that they will be without star goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy to start the season.

Vasilevskiy is going to be out for 8–10 weeks due to back surgery, putting Jonas Johansson in line to be the starting goalie. Johansson isn't on the same level as Vasilevskiy and teams should look to test Johansson early and often with a ton of shots.

During the preseason, Johansson averaged 31.3 saves per game, but it was from just 3 starts. Throughout the entire preseason, the Lightning had a 73.0 Corsi Against (Total Shot Attempts Allowed) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which was the worst in the league. They allowed a ton of shot volume from opposing offenses, which does put Johansson in a spot where he needs to make a ton of saves.

On the other side, the Nashville Predators had a 61.3 Corsi For during the preseason, which was the sixth-best in the league. Of course, preseason is a small sample size and teams aren't playing with their final rosters, but it's good to see them pushing the pace a bit -- something they weren't known for last year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.