3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Friday 4/12/24

The Nashville Predators have a big 3.88 implied goal total tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, which is a very favorable matchup.

The Predators have clinched a playoff spot but are still looking to pick up points to hold onto the first Wild Card spot, making this an important game.

The Blackhawks continue to struggle on defense and have allowed 2.80 Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations over the last two weeks, which is the 13th-worst in the league.

Besides having a great mustache, Filip Forsberg is great at scoring goals, and in fact, his goal prop tonight is at -110! I have no interest in that number but his total point prop is far more interesting.

Over the last 10 games, he has 15 total points and a whopping 50 shots on goal. His time on the first forward line and the first power-play unit put him in a spot to be the team's primary shooter and scorer. It's a great matchup for Forsberg to continue to this scoring trend and pick up multiple points.

When it comes to generating shot attempts, the Carolina Hurricanes are always among the best in the league.

Whether we look at the entire season or the last two weeks as a sample size, the Hurricanes are in the top two for Total Shot Attempts Created per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations. This has been their calling card for multiple seasons and it presents a ton of consistency in the shot prop mark.

We turn to Andrei Svechnikov, who skates on the third forward line and the second power-play unit, which has allowed him to rack up 28 shots on goal over his last 10 games.

This season, the St. Louis Blues' defense has allowed 63.06 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the eighth-worst in the league. It's a solid matchup for Svechnikov to continue piling up the shots.

The Vegas Golden Knights are on a three-game losing streak and need to right the ship and secure their spot in the playoffs.

The defending Stanley Cup Champions have yet to clinch a playoff spot and are running out of time to do so. It's all about keeping things simple and going to their best player, Jack Eichel, for a shot prop tonight.

Eichel comes in with 52 shots on goal over his last 10 games and has hit this 5+ prop in six of those last 10 games. A 60% hit rate is very interesting considering the +140 odds equal a 41.7% implied probability.

I'll buy into Eichel continuing this trend as desperation for VGK is hitting it's peak.

