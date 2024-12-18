3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 12/18/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off on Wednesday evening. The Red Wings must find positive momentum before the holidays to take the next step this season. Dylan Larkin has been a consistent threat offensively for the Red Wings when he’s been in the lineup this year, notching 12 goals. The Flyers aren’t built to scare you defensively or in goal, so there’s a lot to like about the price for Larkin to find the back of the net.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars

Two teams with Stanley Cup aspirations are set to collide tonight, with the Dallas Stars hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs kick off a two-game road swing against the Stars, and there are some nice prices to take advantage of on the home side. The Maple Leafs have been better defensively and in goal this season, but that shouldn’t make you nervous against a veteran team with experience like Dallas. Jamie Benn still has the size and skill to make a difference down low, and his price screams value in this matchup between two strong teams.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Winnipeg Jets continue their Western Conference road trip as they visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Although this will be the second game in as many nights for the Jets, it’s hard not to look in their direction in this juicy matchup against the lowly Ducks. The Jets have been getting some nice goal-scoring from up and down their lines, which should prove valuable in the second half of a back-to-back. When Gabriel Vilardi has been able to stay healthy, he’s shown up as a difference-maker for this group. In a matchup where Vilardi can work down low, we love the price we’re getting for him to light the lamp.

