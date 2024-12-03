3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 12/3/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Sidney Crosby +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to continue winning when they host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Even with Sidney Crosby playing in his 19th NHL season, his production hasn’t dropped off for the Penguins. The Pens captain has registered 25 points, and there’s a case to be made that he has even more to give in the goal-scoring department. If the Pens want to continue their winning ways, they’ll need a considerable effort from Crosby on Tuesday night.

Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Martin Necas +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken are set to collide on Tuesday night from the Lenovo Center. Martin Necas has had a dominant November, leading all skaters with 22 points, and he doesn’t look like he’s slowing down his production. Despite the elite production level, Necas has shown for the Hurricanes, and his price remains one that hasn’t caught up to the madness. That’s a positive for us and one we’ll be happy to consider on this big slate.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Sean Monahan +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

On Tuesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames will face off for the second time in less than a week. The first matchup went to the Blue Jackets, a 5-2 victory at home. It’s an understatement to say this will be an emotional game. This game will be the second time the Blue Jackets and Flames have faced off since the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau. Sean Monahan’s off-ice friendship with Gaudreau was well-known, and he has been productive in his first year with the Blue Jackets. We’re looking for that magic to continue in this meaningful matchup.

