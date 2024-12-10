3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 12/10/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Auston Matthews +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two top contenders in the Eastern Conference will collide on Tuesday night, with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the New Jersey Devils. There’s no shortage of star talent in this matchup, and that’s precisely the direction we’re looking in for some nice goal-scoring prices. Since returning from injury, Auston Matthews has looked like the best goal scorer in the world again. That’s good news for a Maple Leafs team that knows the importance of him filling the net. Matthews is in a price range we’re comfortable targeting in this matchup, and you have to assume the Maple Leafs will want to make a statement against one of the NHL’s best.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Nathan MacKinnon +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. The Avalanche have started to pick up their play in December, which coincides with the Penguins quietly playing good hockey. In a battle of two East Coast hockey superstars, we’re turning our attention toward Nathan MacKinnon to have another banner showing. Although the Penguins have been playing much better hockey over the last three weeks, they still remain vulnerable in giving up high-danger scoring chances. This is exactly the type of area that MacKinnon and company can feast on.

Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Mark Scheifele +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Bruins will look to continue their winning ways when they visit the Winnipeg Jets. The B’s have won four in a row, but the value might be on the home side tonight. The Jets are a deep team in the goal-scoring department, and the Bruins have struggled in that area this season. Although Boston remains a team that can play you tough defensively, the Jets' ability to roll four lines gives them a nice edge in this matchup. Mark Scheifele has put together another strong campaign for Winnipeg, and there’s a lot to like about his price to find the back of the net in this contest.

