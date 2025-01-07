3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 1/7/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins are set to square off on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The Oilers have quietly started to heat up and have won three in a row and seven of their last 10 games. That doesn’t spell good news for a Bruins team that’s been inconsistent this year. The Bruins are coming off two straight games with at least five goals allowed, which doesn’t bode well for them against a team with star power like the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl remains a dangerous player on any given shift, and there’s a lot to like about his goal-scoring prop in this strong matchup.

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets will look to continue their strong play at home on Tuesday when they host the Nashville Predators. Even with the Predators having won two in a row, it’s hard to have much confidence in them as they are going up against a Winnipeg team that’s posted a 14-4-2 home record. Mark Scheifele has been the definition of consistency for the Jets and now has another 20-goal campaign under his belt. Scheifele has recorded four points over his last five games and is going up against a Nashville team with a -25 goal differential. That’s a significant mismatch we’ll be happy to target.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights have a juicy matchup on tap as they get set to visit the lowly San Jose Sharks. Whenever you can target a team as strong as the Golden Knights are against a bottom-feeder like San Jose, you have to look at players to target in the goal-scoring department. The Golden Knights remain a franchise with some turnover yearly concerning their star players. Victor Olofsson was a strong offseason addition who has given them some secondary scoring when he’s been healthy. In a great matchup against the Sharks, we’re looking for value, and Olofsson undoubtedly provides that here as he’s set to return to the lineup after an illness.

