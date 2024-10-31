3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 10/31/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Andrei Svechnikov +200

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to extend their winning streak to five games tonight when they host the Boston Bruins. The point totals haven’t been astronomical, but there’s a lot to like about how Andrei Svechnikov has started his season. Svechnikov has scored two goals this year, and he’s starting to use his shot more, which is a major reason we’re looking at him here. With the Hurricanes controlling the matchups at home, Svechnikov is in an excellent position to find success.

Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Mitchell Marner +210

After blowing out Montreal on Tuesday night, the Seattle Kraken continue their road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday evening. You’re starting to see the point totals increase for Mitch Marner, and that’s a positive sign that he’s going to start adding to his goal count. Marner has scored just once this season but has also registered ten assists. The Kraken have some defensive vulnerabilities, and Marner can exploit this matchup with a solid price to score.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Leon Draisaitl +125

Two teams that struggled early on will look to find more consistency tonight when the Nashville Predators welcome the Edmonton Oilers. With Connor McDavid out of the lineup for a few weeks, Leon Draisaitl is going to be counted on to carry the load. The German forward has another level offensively and can carry a line all by himself. Draisaitl has already scored six goals this year, and there’s some real value in him getting on the board in this clash versus the Preds.

