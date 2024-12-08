3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 12/8/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Dawson Mercer +310 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New Jersey Devils will welcome the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday evening. The Avalanche are set to play their second game in as many nights. The Devils are one of the top teams in the East and should be able to take advantage of a potentially tired Avalanche squad.

Where we’re going to target the Devils is lower in their lineup. Depth has been a significant issue for the Avalanche this year, and the Devils can exploit that. Dawson Mercer has a price tag to score sticks out in this strong matchup.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Matvei Michkov +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Flyers will host the Utah Hockey Club. Neither team has had a ton go right for them at this stage in the year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t at least some positives to take in this matchup.

Rookie sensation Matvei Michkov had his elite skillset on full display for the Flyers in December. Michkov is up to nine goals on the campaign and is only scratching the surface of his capabilities in this league. With his increased production, his goal-scoring price hasn’t entirely caught up to the production he’s manufacturing game-to-game.

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Bo Horvat +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders aspire to rise in the Eastern Conference standings. Even with talented players on each team, consistency has been a significant issue for these franchises.

It’s been hard for the Islanders to generate a ton of offense, but Bo Horvat has the tools we’re looking for in this matchup. Horvat has only registered five goals, which isn’t close to the production we’re accustomed to with this player. Horvat’s goal-scoring price is on our radar in this solid matchup on Sunday evening.

