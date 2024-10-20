3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 10/20/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Winnipeg Jets

Cole Perfetti Total Goals Cole Perfetti - Over Oct 20 7:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Winnipeg Jets have been perfect to start the 2024 NHL season and look like a real threat in the Central division. After another offensive surge on Friday night, the Jets are set to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon.

Cole Perfetti made his impact felt in the Jets' latest matchup with four points. No, we’re not box-score chasing from Friday night, but the skillset is there for him to stay hot in this matchup against a Penguins team struggling to keep opposing offenses in check.

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks

Mikko Rantanen Total Goals Mikko Rantanen - Over Oct 21 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Although it’s been far from a picture-perfect start to the season for the Colorado Avalanche, they have another juicy matchup against the San Jose Sharks today. The Avalanche haven't been healthy this year and have needed significant contributions from their top players.

Mikko Rantanen has performed at an elite level, tallying four goals and six assists. Although it’s not a perfect price to target, with such a small slate in the NHL on Sunday, looking into a high-scoring environment for Colorado is worthwhile.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks

Quinton Byfield Total Goals Quinton Byfield - Over Oct 21 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Kings' seven-game road trip to begin the season continues tonight with Game 5 against the Anaheim Ducks. The Kings picked up an impressive 4-1 victory on Thursday night and will look to ride that momentum back into California.

After a breakout campaign last season, it’s been a somewhat pedestrian start to the year for Quinton Byfield. The young forward has tallied just three assists in five games. With a great matchup on tap against the lowly Ducks, there’s value in backing Byfield to get on the board for the first time this year.

Gear up for the NHL season! All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any game taking place October 18th through 20th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



