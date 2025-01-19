3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 1/19/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators are set to face off on Sunday afternoon. The Senators compete in a bunched-up Eastern Conference and have their work cut out against a high-end Devils squad. Even with some inconsistencies from the Devils in January, it’s hard to discount their offensive potential in this juicy matchup.

Jack Hughes has been a force over the last two weeks and is really shining with his production. Despite better goaltending this year, the Senators are due for some regression in this category. Hughes is the perfect player to target as one of the league's premiere offensive talents.

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Two Original Six foes are set to collide on Sunday evening with the Montreal Canadiens hosting the New York Rangers. Both teams are competing for a wild card position in the Eastern Conference, and every point matters. With both sides on the second half of a back-to-back, it won’t be a surprise if there are some defensive mistakes with tired legs.

The Canadiens have been one of the NHL’s hottest teams over the last month, which coincides with Cole Caufield's big-time production. The Rangers haven’t been shy in allowing scoring chances this year, and the Canadiens have been pouncing on those chances led by their goal-scoring leader.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars

The Detroit Red Wings will look to continue their climb in the Eastern Conference standings when they visit the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. The Stars have that perfect mix of veterans and youth on their club, so this team remains in the Stanley Cup conversation.

After going through a long slump, Logan Stankoven has started to generate offense and become a powerful force for this Stars forward core. The numbers have begun to accumulate of late, yet his price to find the back of the net hasn’t risen much. Stankoven’s goal-scoring prop in this matchup still has plenty of value.

