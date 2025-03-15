3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 3/15/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

It's appointment viewing any time the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs take to the ice. That’s the case again on Saturday as the Sens invade the Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs can’t seem to figure things out on the ice, but they continue to be led by Mitch Marner.

Auston Matthews continues to draw the lion’s share of the adoration in Toronto, but it’s time to give Marner the respect he deserves. Mitchy leads the team in scoring and high-danger chances, contributing a team-best 91.9 expected goals-for total. More importantly, he’s maintained that standard over his recent sample.

Last time out, Marner snapped a seven-game point streak. Across the entire eight-game sample, he’s averaging 2.0 shots per game while racking up nearly 22:30 minutes of ice time. Marner will again be a driving force against the Sens as he tries to lead the Leafs out of their recent slump.

After a pointless effort in Thursday’s outing, Marner’s a natural to get back onto the scoresheet against the Sens. We see tremendous value in backing him to record two or more points at home.

Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Irrespective of the opponent, the Montreal Canadiens are usually at their best in the friendly confines of the Bell Centre. That will have to be the case again on Saturday as they try to escape a pivotal test versus the Florida Panthers. The betting market has the Panthers out in front, but the Habs can rely on one of their top scorers to keep them competitive.

Once again, Cole Caufield is integral to the Canadiens’ attack. The Wisconsin product ranks second among Montreal forwards in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 9.6 and 3.8, respectively. Those averages are based on some of his best performances during the campaign.

Caufield has been on a tear lately, and it’s finally starting to pay off. He’s tallied 18 shots over his last five games, finding the back of the net in three of those contests. Still, we like his chances of continuing that on-ice assault. Caufield’s currently operating in line with his 16.5% shooting percentage on the season, supporting his production and scoring coming from a sustainable place.

Montreal is one of the top-scoring teams at home, and that should be the case again when they take on a Panthers side playing their third straight road game and on the first night of a back-to-back. Caufield is our preferred pick to pot a goal.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

The St.Louis Blues knew precisely what they were doing when they inked Dylan Holloway to an offer sheet this past offseason. St. Louis paid above market value for a young forward on the rise, and Holloway has rewarded that decision with a breakout campaign.

After recording just 18 points in his first 89 games in the NHL, Holloway has recorded 48 in 66 games with the Blues. Moreover, the Canadian is also on the verge of another breakout. Holloway has multiple shots in four of his past five, yielding three points. Naturally, that’s resulted in an increased role, as he’s gone north of his average TOI in all but one of those contests.

Another resounding performance is anticipated versus the Minnesota Wild. Holloway starts 61.7% of his shifts in the attacking zone while anchoring the team’s second powerplay unit as the point man. Assuredly, that increased responsibility is contributing to his stellar season.

The betting line doesn’t reflect it, but Holloway is a player on the rise. He’ll be set up for success again on Saturday in a crucial intra-divisional battle. As such, we see value in backing him to eclipse 2.5 shots.

