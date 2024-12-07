3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 12/7/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Anton Lundell +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Florida Panthers have a majorly juicy matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night, and we’ll be happy to take advantage of it.

Although there’s a lot of talent to target in Florida at the top of their championship-caliber roster, we will pounce on the lack of depth in San Jose and target someone lower in the lineup for the Panthers.

Anton Lundell continues to be an essential part of what the defending champs do on both sides of the puck. Lundell has continued to take another step forward in the production department this year, and there’s some nice value in his price here to find the back of the net.

Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Josh Norris +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two teams looking to rise in their respective conferences will collide tonight with the Ottawa Senators hosting the Nashville Predators. It’s no secret that things haven’t gone anywhere close to according to plan for the Predators, which just goes to show you that winning the offseason doesn’t always translate on the ice.

Although there have been some inconsistencies for the Senators this year, Josh Norris has been a staple with offensive production and goal-scoring ability. Norris has found the back of the net 11 times this year, and the Preds continue to bleed scoring chances for the opposition.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Cale Makar +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings are set to square off on Saturday evening. The Red Wings haven’t taken a step forward this year as was expected while the Avalanche are quietly right in the playoff hunt as we projected them to be.

Although overall depth and injuries have sometimes taken a toll on the Avalanche, they’ve still gotten significant production from their big guns. Cale Makar has been sensational, leading their blue line by tallying 8 goals and 26 assists. The Red Wings have plenty of holes in their lineup worth targeting, and Makar is precisely the type of talent that can take advantage of them.

