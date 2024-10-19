3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 10/19/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Elias Pettersson Total Goals Elias Pettersson - Over Oct 19 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

To say it’s been a poor stretch of hockey from Elias Pettersson since signing his monster extension with the Vancouver Canucks would be an understatement.

The Swedish star forward has registered just one assist over four games and has looked far from dangerous. It’s no coincidence that, with Pettersson’s struggles, the team has also had an issue putting wins together. It’s hard to imagine a player with this talent continuing to struggle to this extent. We’ll happily pounce on the value price tag while we’re getting.

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Kreider Total Goals Chris Kreider - Over Oct 19 11:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Two of the NHL’s Original Six squads are set to collide on Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers in a battle of teams with strong aspirations to hoist the Stanley Cup this year. Chris Kreider continues to be one of the league's premiere power forwards, and there’s a good price for him to light the lamp tonight.

Kreider is off to another solid start in the goal-scoring department, compiling three goals in his first four games. The Maple Leafs are due for some regression with their goaltending, and Kreider has the type of size, speed, and skill to make them pay.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues

Jordan Kyrou Total Goals Jordan Kyrou - Over Oct 19 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The St. Louis Blues should be content with their strong 3-2 start to the regular season. The Blues are set to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, and there’s some real value to dig into for this clash. Leading the charge for the Blues has been young forward Jordan Kyrou.

The former second-round pick appears to have taken his game to another level, tallying six points in their first five games. Kyrou’s dangerous speed makes him a serious weapon to find the back of the net against the Hurricanes.

Gear up for the NHL season! All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any game taking place October 18th through 20th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



