3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 4/14/25

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens control their own destiny in the Eastern Conference playoff race. With two games to play, they sit three points clear of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Montreal needs just two points to secure its first postseason berth since 2020-21. They’ll get that chance in Monday’s tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Head coach Martin St. Louis has leveled up his team’s play, making notable gains in the attacking zone. Balanced scoring has often evaded the Habs, but they are getting increased output from the bottom six. One player who could see an increase in scoring is winger Josh Anderson.

Anderson has been deployed in a checking capacity, but that hasn’t negated his offensive contributions. He averages 6.0 scoring and 2.6 high-danger chances per game, translating to 15 goals and 27 points. Still, Anderson remains below his expected goals-for total on the season. With 14 shots and three goals over his last nine games, Anderson is making strides to erase that difference.

We see an edge in backing him to find the back of the net versus the 'Hawks.

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers

The New York Rangers have too much pride to go down without a fight. While their postseason aspirations went up in flames last week, we’ve seen more robust offensive showings from the Rangers in the short term. We’re counting on them putting together another solid performance against the Florida Panthers, with Artemi Panarin leading the way.

Panarin has been scintillating over his recent stretch. The Russian has 14 points over his last eight contests, including five multi-point efforts. Even with that MVP-caliber surge, he remains below his expected goals-for total on the season. As such, Panarin remains a candidate for positive regression to close out the campaign.

So far this year, Panarin has an expected on-ice goals-for total of 114.8. His actual total comes in at 106. That imbalance points toward sustained success, a conclusion that’s further validated by his recent performances. Across the aforementioned same eight-game sample, Panarin has 27 shots on net and has played north of 20 minutes in three of his last five.

New York has attempted at least 10 high-danger chances in three straight, and Panarin has been the driving force. We’re counting on another game-changing performance from him, leaving an edge in backing Panarin to record two or more points.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings play their last home game of the season, taking on the playoff-bound Dallas Stars. Detroit’s most recent efforts have been inspired, and we’re betting the Wings should take flight at Little Caesars Arena.

Moritz Seider has been the stabilizing force on the Red Wings’ blue line all season. He leads the team in virtually every analytics category, highlighted by his 12.0 scoring and 4.8 high-danger chances per game. While he has hefty output totals, Seider is still coming up short of the expected mark.

Through 79 games, Seider has an expected goals-for total of 116.1. His actual total of 110 is more than six points below that mark. Moreover, that gap has been widened over the Wings’ recent schedule. The former first-round pick has been held off the scoresheet in six straight despite recording shots on net in all but one of those contests.

Seider continues to do the most for the Red Wings, but his contributions haven’t been captured on the scoresheet. He’s a natural candidate to bust out, and as we’ve seen more recently, the Stars’ goalies won’t have an answer. We see an edge in backing Seider to go over his points prop at home.

