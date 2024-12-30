3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 12/30/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Sam Reinhart +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

The struggling New York Rangers will try to turn the tide when they visit the Florida Panthers on Monday. The Rangers enter action on Monday in the basement of the Metropolitan Division, which would have been an unfathomable thought entering the season. That doesn’t bode well for them against a Panthers team coming off a difficult loss to Montreal on Saturday. With the Panthers being shut out in back-to-back games, we’ll be looking toward their goal-scoring leader, Sam Reinhart, to take charge in this matchup. Reinhart has real value in this matchup against a Rangers team that’s continued to spiral.

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Gabriel Vilardi +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Winnipeg Jets will try to add to their dominant home record on Monday night when they host the Nashville Predators. The Jets have found the necessary secondary scoring to make an impact in the Central Division. The same can’t be said for the Predators, who’ve struggled in a big way to score goals. Gabriel Vilardi has taken his game to another level this year and is coming off a goal against the Ottawa Senators. With the way the Predators have let in goals at a high clip this year, Vilardi’s price to score stands out in a big way in this matchup.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Seattle Kraken

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Clayton Keller +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Utah Hockey Club will visit the Seattle Kraken on Monday evening. Utah has continued to develop some talented offensive players, which has helped land them a strong organizational foundation. Clayton Keller is one of the young leaders of this group and has produced at a high level with 36 points. With some question marks in goal of late for the Kraken, the Hockey Club has some value worth targeting here. Keller is a focal point of this team, and his price tag to light the lamp stands out in this Western Conference clash.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



