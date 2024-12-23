3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 12/23/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Total Goals Philadelphia Flyers Dec 24 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One of the NHL’s best rivalries will go down on Monday night, with the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the Philadelphia Flyers. Both of these Metropolitan Division teams are trying to hang around in the playoff mix, which should create some extra motivation in this clash.

One player who’s notoriously loved playing the Flyers throughout his storied NHL career is Sidney Crosby. The future Hall of Famer is having another strong campaign and has registered 35 points. Crosby still has the skillset to light the lamp, and his price in this matchup highlights that.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine Total Goals Montreal Canadiens Dec 24 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets will square off on Monday evening. The Canadiens are quietly playing some good hockey and have put together their first three-game win streak entering this matchup. Former Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine makes his return to Columbus in this matchup.

Laine has been electric on the power play for the Habs, tallying eight goals on the man advantage in his first nine games. It’s easy to envision Laine having some extra motivation for this clash, and we’ll be happy to take advantage of his juicy price tag.

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders

Brock Nelson Total Goals Buffalo Sabres Dec 24 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Buffalo Sabres will visit the New York Islanders before the holidays to try to end their colossal losing streak. Few expected the Sabres to make the playoffs this year, but it’s hard to say anyone envisioned a 13-game skid. The Islanders put together a strong showing in Toronto on Saturday, and there’s some value on the board for that to continue in this matchup against the struggling Sabres.

Brock Nelson is a leader for this group and has more to give offensively. The price is right for Nelson to have a big night on the scoresheet against a Buffalo team struggling mightily to keep pucks out of their net.

