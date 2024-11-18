3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 11/18/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins

Pavel Zacha Total Goals Pavel Zacha - Over Nov 19 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Bruins haven’t been able to find any consistency this year, and there’s hope that changes against a struggling Columbus Blue Jackets. It’s hard to say if the Bruins invested properly in free agency this summer.

They’ve struggled in many areas that we haven’t seen from this core lately. Secondary scoring has been an issue, and they need more production from Pavel Zacha. This is an excellent matchup for Zacha and the B’s to change their fortunes.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Zach Hyman Total Goals Zach Hyman - Over Nov 19 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On Monday evening, an all-Canadian matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers goes down from the Bell Centre. Although the Habs have seen improvements lately in their defensive game, the Oilers are a different beast with the amount of star power they boast. We’re not looking toward the pair of superstars. Instead, we’ll choose a forward who’s given Montreal some trouble down low with his feistiness.

Zach Hyman is beginning to find more offensive rhythm, and there’s still some sneaky value in him potting a goal against the Habs in this clash.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz Total Goals Roope Hintz - Over Nov 19 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Dallas Stars have won three in a row reading into their clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Dallas is starting to take shape as a contender in the Western Conference with the right mix of players all over the ice. One player that’s starting to find a groove is Roope Hintz.

There have been some overall inconsistencies with his game, but he’s beginning to find his offense, which is vital for this Dallas group. The Ducks don’t scare anyone with their defense and goaltending regardless of what some early-season numbers might suggest.

Hintz is an excellent option to find the back of the net in this matchup.

