3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 1/6/25

Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Metropolitan Division-leading Washington Capitals are set to visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday evening. The Sabres remain a big mystery as to why they can’t find any positive momentum while the Capitals continue to surge. After returning from an injury, Alex Ovechkin hasn’t missed a beat in pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring leader record. Ovechkin has registered four goals over his last five games, and there’s a significant mismatch on offense for the Capitals to take advantage of versus a lackluster Sabres squad.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Montreal Canadiens

In an all-Canadian matchup on Monday night, the Montreal Canadiens return home to host the Vancouver Canucks. The Canadiens are coming off a dominant road trip and have won seven of their ten games to get right back in the playoff mix. On the other hand, things have been rocky for the Canucks, who continue to deal with some key injuries that have hindered their production. The Canadiens' depth forwards have been a big reason they’ve woken up over the last month. Although the goals haven’t been there, Josh Anderson has looked great in his role, and it’s only a matter of time before he starts contributing offense for the Habs.

Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Two of the NHL’s top teams face off on Monday, with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Florida Panthers. Even after a loss on Saturday to Montreal, the Avalanche have posted seven wins over their last ten games. Colorado’s offense looked flat on Saturday against the Habs, and we’re not expecting back-to-back games of that. Nathan MacKinnon is a top forward in the league again this year, and you can bet he’ll get up for a game at home against the defending Stanley Cup champs. It’s hard to avoid this solid price for MacKinnon to find the back of the net here.

