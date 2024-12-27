3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 12/27/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer William Nylander +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs are set to collide on Friday night. The Maple Leafs and Red Wings enter this matchup on small losing streaks. With a veteran group in Toronto, it’s easier to have faith in their big stars up front bouncing back after the small break. William Nylander remains a massive part of what the Maple Leafs do offensively. Nylander has already found the back of the net 23 times this year, and the Red Wings haven’t exactly put fear into the eyes of their opponents from a goaltending and defensive standpoint. There’s value in Nylander finding the back of the net in this Atlantic Division clash.

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Sean Monahan +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Boston Bruins on Friday evening. The Blue Jackets are coming off an emotional victory over Montreal on Monday, and there’s some real value in them carrying their strong play over to this matchup against the Bruins. Sean Monahan has fit like a glove in his first season with the Blue Jackets, tallying 31 points. Monahan’s price remains a bargain for the production he’s brought to the table, and the Bruins haven’t been the defensive nightmare we’ve seen in years past. This price feels excellent in this matchup.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jack Eichel +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Vegas Golden Knights will visit the lowly San Jose Sharks on Friday. On paper, it’s hard to think of a better matchup for this veteran Vegas team. The Golden Knights sit on top of the Pacific Division and have won four in a row, paired with eight of their last ten. Jack Eichel has been a bonafide superstar for the Golden Knights, but we still expect more from him in the goal-scoring department. Eichel has 45 points this season but just nine goals. There’s a lot to like about him hitting double-digit goals in this matchup against the Sharks.

