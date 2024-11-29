3 NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Friday 11/29/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

Moneyline Utah Hockey Club Nov 30 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After conceding the Thanksgiving sports schedule to the NFL, the NHL is back with a vengeance on Friday. The 14-game schedule includes a Western Conference tilt between the Edmonton Oilers and Utah Hockey Club. The Oilers opened as moderate favorites, but as our analysis supports, they are undeserving of that distinction.

Edmonton has limped to the quarter-mark of the season with some unflattering metrics. The Oilers have been outplayed in four straight, with diminishing offensive production and leaky defensive zone coverage. Across that sample, the Oilers have fallen below nine high-danger chances in all four contests, averaging just 7.3 per game. Their chances allowed are trending in the opposite direction, with all but one of those teams eclipsing double-digit quality chances.

An ownership group change has made all the difference for the Utah Hockey Club. The NHL’s newest franchise has redefined itself this season with an improved on-ice product supported by vastly superior analytics. We’ve seen the best Utah has to offer over its recent sample, outplaying its opponents in four of six. Over that stretch, they’ve accumulated a 56.4% expected goals-for rating but only have two wins for their efforts. Consequently, they are natural progression candidates over their coming games.

Edmonton is experiencing an analytics meltdown. Until the Oilers sort out their on-ice product, they are undeserving of their current betting price. Utah has been amping up its play lately, leaving bettors with an implied advantage in backing them as home-ice underdogs.

The Pacific Division is more wide open than many people expected it to be. Just ten points separate first place from the seventh-place Anaheim Ducks. Sandwiched between those clubs are the Los Angeles Kings, who will be looking to get past a resilient Ducks team on Friday afternoon.

The Kings’ results are starting to reflect their elite play. LA has posted expected goals-for ratings above 59.6% in five straight games, culminating with a 74.8% benchmark last time out. In total, they’re skating around with a mind-numbing 68.7% eGF rating over that stretch, in stark contrast to their actual rating of 50.0%. Expect those tides to start turning, with the Kings beginning to run away with more wins.

On the opposite side of the ice, the Ducks need to brace themselves for regression. Anaheim is on an impressive 4-2-0 streak, during which the Ducks have outplayed only two of their opponents. While they’re overachieving offensively, the more concerning trend is their eroding defensive metrics. Three of their past five opponents have surpassed ten high-danger chances, precipitating a rolling average of 9.8.

The current betting price reflects the Ducks’ improved stretch. However, Anaheim is on the edge of a correction phase. They can’t continue to get outplayed and win hockey games. Los Angeles could facilitate that regression, leaving an edge in backing the Kings in this one.

Total Goals Over Nov 30 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets will play on Friday night in a battle of division leaders. Neither team prioritizes defensive systems, ensuring that goals will be plentiful on this holiday Friday.

Winnipeg has been on an incredible under run, a trend contraindicated in its underlying metrics. Over their last seven games, the Jets have gone over the total just once despite giving up at least ten high-danger chances in five of those contests.

We also anticipate a scoring boon for the Jets, who have recently amplified production. Winnipeg has gone north of 12 high-danger and 23 scoring chances in two of their past four, yielding just ten goals across that stretch. More goals are on the horizon, and those should come against the Golden Knights.

Vegas has been one of the most defensively irresponsible teams in the league this season. The Golden Knights have given up the third-most scoring and second-most high-danger chances this season. More concerningly, they’ve taken a turn for the worse more recently. Vegas’ last five opponents have all eclipsed ten high-danger chances, with a rolling average of 12.6 per game. Those defensive inefficiencies could be exposed by a Jets team on the verge of a breakout.

The Golden Knights have been able to offset their defensive shortcomings with their elite offense, and they’ll need to be at their best on Friday night. The plus money on the over makes this seem like an advantageous wager. But even if the price drops, there’s an edge in taking the over.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!