3 NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 15

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 15

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

C.J. Stroud has endured a sophomore slump this season, but that's pushed his salary down to a palatable $7,400. I think this week is a good time to pounce.

Stroud and the Houston Texans are coming off a bye week and get a home date versus the Miami Dolphins. Miami's defense is a pass-funnel unit, ranking 7th versus the run and 18th against the pass, according to numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. They just gave up a 300-yard day to Aaron Rodgers, so Stroud and company can go off in this matchup.

Houston has a solid 24.5-point implied total, and this game has sneaky shootout potential, with Houston a 2.5-point favorite and the total at 46.5.

With Stroud and Tank Dell ($6,100) low in salary, a game stack of Stroud, Tank and Nico Collins ($9,200) paired with a Miami piece isn't too hard to find room for.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

As the week progresses, we will have to see how value shapes up at running back. There's a chance we get another week of Zach Charbonnet ($6,700) as the Seattle Seahawks' RB1. If that's the case, Charbonnet will be a smashing play.

But don't sleep on Rico Dowdle.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Rico Dowdle -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dowdle has taken over the Dallas Cowboys' backfield. He's played 70% and 77% of the snaps the past two weeks and has 25 and 19 touches in that time. He's done work with that volume, too, amassing 123 and 141 total yards.

This week, Dowdle will see the Carolina Panthers. Carolina ranks next to last in run defense. It's a superb matchup for him to keep rolling. His rushing prop is set at 86.5 yards, and he's -120 to score a touchdown.

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $5,000

Most weeks, I'm working hard to talk myself into a value tight end. It's pretty easy to like Hunter Henry this week.

Henry's role has been rock solid of late as he's played at least 78% of the snaps in seven consecutive games. He's seen at least eight targets in four of the previous five games, showing good rapport with rookie Drake Maye ($6,900), who is on the value radar himself.

The bottom-line results have been just meh for Henry, but it's mostly tied to a lack of touchdowns, with Henry not scoring a TD in any of his past seven games. With 18 catches over his past three games, Henry is bound to find the end zone soon if his usage stays at this level.

Playing indoors against an Arizona Cardinals defense that ranks 25th overall, Henry is the best point-per-dollar play at TE, per our NFL DFS projections.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.