3 NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/2/24

NBA Prop Bets

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Houston Rockets for a game that features a 7.5-point spread.

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, these teams are fighting for two different things but are nonetheless in the playoff hunt.

Minnesota has clinched a playoff berth and sits one game out of first place in the Western Conference while Houston sits two games behind the final play-in spot.

It should be all systems go for Houston down this stretch, and I think Fred VanVleet can help them keep this game competitive.

On the season, VanVleet is averaging 24.8 combined points and assists (PA). He has surpassed 22.5 PA in 55.2% of his games, but these -102 odds imply just a 50.5% probability.

Alperen Sengun (21.1 points and 5.0 assists per game) is out for Houston. In 10 games without Sengun, VanVleet is averaging 25.6 PA. He's also exceeded 22.5 PA in 11 of his last 16 games, and I think the trend will be our friend in this one.

Minnesota is a tough matchup. They own the best defensive rating in the league and let up the fewest points per game.

But with that being said, they've not been great at containing guards as of late. Over their last 10 games, the T-Wolves have let up the 11th-most points and the 13th-most assists to guards.

FanDuel Research's projections anticipate VanVleet to net 25.5 PA in this one, so I'm pleased to get over 22.5 PA at -102 odds.

Although RJ Barrett (probable) and Immanuel Quickley (probable) are trending towards playing in tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Toronto Raptors are still riddled with injuries.

Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Ochai Agbaji, Chris Boucher, Jontay Porter, and Jakob Poeltl will all be sidelined for Toronto this evening.

This leaves just nine active players on the Raptors and only five players who average at least 20.0 minutes per game.

One of those five players is Bruce Brown Jr., and I think he is primed to crack 10.5 points in this one.

Brown has taken on a lighter scoring role since being traded from the Indiana Pacers, but even still, he's managed to score at least nine points in 9 of his last 10 games. He's put up double-digits in 8 of his last 10 games, and he's scored over 10.5 points in 6 of his last 10 games.

But recently, Gary Trent Jr. and Ochai Agbaji have been key scorers at the guard position. With both of these players out, I'd expect Brown's shot volume to shoot up.

Brown has started 10 games for the Raptors and averaged 12.0 points per game in that span. This past Sunday, he scored 18 points with Agbaji out of the lineup. Tonight's matchup against the Lakers could allow Brown to have another great night.

Los Angeles lets up the fourth-most three-point makes (3PM) per game to small forwards. Brown, meanwhile, nets 22.6% of his points from behind the arc. The Lake Show also gives up the third-most points to forwards overall.

The Lakers are playing at the fourth-fastest pace in the NBA, in contrast to the Raptors, who rank 13th in pace.

A fast-paced game leaves us with a 234.5 over/under. A projected high-scoring game is always great news, especially since Brown finds himself on a short-staffed team.

Our projections expect Brown to score 11.9 points in this one.

James Harden's combined points and assists (PA) prop is the gift that keeps on giving.

On the season, Harden is averaging 25.4 PA. He's no stranger to scoring dips here and there, but I'd expect tonight's contest against the Sacramento Kings to be fruitful.

For starters, Harden took just three field goal attempts in his most recent game despite playing 36 minutes. He has no business taking on this small of a scoring role and there is pretty strong evidence to suggest that Harden is in for a bounce-back game.

Dating back to the start of December, there have been nine games in which Harden shot eight or fewer shot attempts. In the contests that followed these low-production nights, he is averaging 29.2 PA and recorded over 24.5 PA in seven out of nine contests, missing by the hook on one occasion.

The Kings should prove to be a solid foe for Harden. The Los Angeles Clippers are relaxed, playing at the seventh-slowest pace in the NBA. But the Kings, who play at the 12th-fastest pace, should force LAC to up the tempo. More possessions should result in plenty of PA opportunities for Harden.

Sacramento surrenders the 13th-most points and the 12th-most assists to guards per 36 minutes.

This should be one of the more competitive games on tonight's slate, and I think we can trust Harden to deliver.

