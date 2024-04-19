3 NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 4/19/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

NBA Prop Bets

The NBA Play-In Tournament continues tonight with the Chicago Bulls taking on the Miami Heat in South Beach.

The winner of this game will move on to face the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. The Heat are favored by 1.5 points against the Bulls, but Miami fans probably can't anticipate the same underdog playoff run as last season.

Jimmy Butler sustained an MCL injury during Wednesday's play-in game and has been ruled out for several weeks. Terry Rozier (neck) has also been ruled out for tonight's contest, leaving behind 37.2 points per game between him and Butler.

While Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro should lead Miami's scoring efforts, they'll need their role players to step up. I'd look for Caleb Martin to have a big game.

Martin started Wednesday's game with Rozier out, and we should expect him to be in the starting lineup once again now that Butler has joined the injury report.

This season he averaged 29.7 minutes as a starter, while FanDuel Research's projections expect him to log 31.25 minutes tonight.

Martin played at least 30 minutes in 24 games this season. In this split, he is averaging 13.2 points and scored over 10.5 points in 17 out of 24 games (70.8% of contests).

Further, there were eight instances in which Butler was out and Martin played at least 25 minutes. In this split, Martin averaged 13.9 points and surpassed 10.5 points in all but two games, missing by the hook on both occasions.

The Bulls gave up the most three-point attempts (3PA) and the second-most three-point makes (3PM) per game this season. Martin nets 38.0% of his points from behind the arc and should see his shot volume rise given the injuries for Miami.

I'd definitely consider giving Caleb Martin To Score 15+ at +260 a nod, too.

It looks like Nikola Vucevic's rebounding prop might be set too low given the circumstances of this game.

During the regular season, Vucevic averaged 10.5 rebounds off 34.3 minutes. But in a sudden-death game, he should log more minutes than normal.

In Wednesday's play-in game, he played 37 minutes and grabbed 12 boards. Our projections, meanwhile, expect him to play an even 40 minutes versus the Heat.

If we look at the 34 regular-season games in which Vucevic played at least 35 minutes, he is averaging 11.3 rebounds.

Miami could prove to be a very friendly matchup for him. This season, the Heat let up the ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

With Butler out, Adebayo should lead offensive efforts for the Heat. This is great news for Vucevic's rebound prop. Adebayo scores 65.8% of his points in the paint and should have a higher-than-normal shot volume from that area, leaving more rebounding opportunities in the interior.

Our projections expect Vucevic to grab 12.8 rebounds this evening.

Jonas Valanciunas has been playing inconsistent minutes as of late, but the New Orleans Pelicans cannot afford to bench him now that Zion Williamson (hamstring) has been sidelined.

On the season, Valanciunas is averaging 21.0 combined points and rebounds (PR) per game.

But in 12 games without Zion, he is netting 27.4 PR and cleared 21.5 PR in 9 out of 12 games.

These Zion-less numbers are really encouraging, and tonight's matchup against the Sacramento Kings reinforces JV's importance in this matchup.

Domantas Sabonis is a monster in the paint. At 6'10, Sabonis averages 19.4 points and a league-leading 13.7 rebounds per game.

Valanciunas (6'10) is the sole Pelican who stands above 6'8, at least among the players who average at least 10.0 minutes per game. New Orleans will not be able to get by playing small ball, so I'd look for Valanciunas to factor in big tonight.

The Pelicans and Kings met up five times during the regular season, and JV was heavily utilized in each contest. In this five-game split, he averaged 25.6 PR. The breakdown of his PR numbers in these games is as follows: 23 PR, 27 PR, 29 PR, 26 PR, and 23 PR. I'm happy to get this prop at even-money odds.

