3 NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 4/12/24

NBA Prop Bets

Miles Bridges is averaging 28.7 combined points and rebounds (PR) this season, so I'm pretty surprised his line is set at 25.5 PR for tonight.

Bridges has eclipsed 25.5 PR in 61.8% of his games, but these -106 odds imply just a 51.5% probability.

It's not as if Bridges' role has changed, either. In fact, he's been even better as of late, averaging 30.3 PR across his last seven games.

He and the Charlotte Hornets will take on the Boston Celtics, which should serve as a very friendly matchup.

Not only is Boston coming off a game from last night, but they've long-secured the best record in the NBA, meaning tonight's contest is as meaningless as it gets. We should expect subpar defensive efforts from the Celtics in this one.

On the season, Boston has let up the fifth-most points and the third-most rebounds to forwards per game. Bridges has gone up against them twice this season and managed to average 33.0 PR (29 PR and 37 PR performances).

FanDuel Research's projections anticipate Bridges to net 29.4 PR this evening. I'm equally as bullish on the over.

The NBA's assist leader shouldn't have much trouble dishing out double-digit dimes tonight.

On the season, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 10.9 assists per game.

He's recorded over 9.5 assists in 68.7% of his games while he's exceeded 9.5 assists in 73.8% of games where he played at least 25 minutes.

These -102 odds imply just a 50.5% probability, so this prop is scorching with value.

I love Haliburton's matchup, too. While many of the games on today's slate are meaningless for teams, the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to secure a specific playoff seeding.

Indiana sits one game behind Cleveland in the Eastern Conference standings, so it should be all systems go for both sides. Haliburton could shine in this light.

This season, the Cavs are letting up the 12th-most assists per game to guards. And since the start of February, Cleveland is ceding the ninth-most assists per game to this position.

Haliburton has played three games against Cleveland this season. In that span, he is averaging 12.7 assists and dished out at least 12 dimes in all three games.

Our projections expect more of the same tonight. They have him set to record 10.5 dimes in this one.

The Toronto Raptors have been without key starters Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, while Bruce Brown Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. are both questionable for tonight's contest against the Miami Heat.

Enter Kelly Olynyk, who has been making solid use of his time in the starting lineup.

In 25 games as a starter, Olynyk is averaging 12.1 combined rebounds and assists (RA). He's surpassed 10.5 RA in 18 out of 25 games (72.0% of contests) in this split, so I'm happy to get this -122 price, which implies just a 54.9% probability.

This season, the Heat have been allowing the eighth-most assists and the eighth-most rebounds to forwards per game.

Miami's been a bit more sacrificial of late, letting up the sixth-most assists and the third-most rebounds to this position since the start of February.

Olynyk has gone up against the Heat on one occasion this season and managed to record 16.0 RA.

This time around, our projections expect Olynyk to net 13.3 RA. Whichever way you spin it, the over looks like a solid move.

