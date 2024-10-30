3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 10/30/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

Jarrett Allen is averaging 26.8 combined points and rebounds (PR) and has exceeded 24.5 PR in three out of four games this season. He's managed to make a huge impact on the stat sheet despite playing two teams that run at the slowest and fourth-slowest paces in the league, and both of those games ended with just a 214-point game total.

Tonight's competition between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers features a 4.5-point spread in favor of the Cavs and a 225.0 over/under.

Last season, Allen averaged 26.4 PR in 43 games that featured a 9.0-point spread or closer and a game total between 215 and 235 points.

The Lakers are currently letting up the sixth-most points and 10th-most rebounds to opposing centers. Allen figures to take on a meaty role with Anthony Davis on the other side, and the former has historically had success in this matchup. Here are Allen's PR numbers in his last four games against Davis and the Lakers: 24, 35, 35, and 27 PR.

To add, Allen could be due for a bit of rebound regression. Last season, he converted rebound chances to the stat sheet at a 60.3% rate, but he's converting at just a 56.5% rate this season.

So far this season, we've seen Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Domantas Sabonis go for 25, 27, and 41 PR, respectively, against the Lakers. Allen can get 25-plus PR tonight.

Is anyone in the NBA hotter than Payton Pritchard right now?

He's gone a scorching 18-for-29 (62.1% 3P%) from downtown across his last three games. That's helped him score an average of 20.7 points and a minimum of 15 points in this span. Sure, shooting regression is eventually primed to hit him like a brick wall, but a date with the Indiana Pacers is in store for tonight, so I like him to go over 10.5 points.

While the Pacers have yet to match their unreal tempo from a season ago, they're still letting up 117.3 points per game (11th-most) after giving up 120.2 a night (4th-most) last year. The Celtics, meanwhile, own the most efficient offense by a country mile and are scoring a league-leading 124.3 points per game. That sets up Pritchard for a busy night.

Last year, Boston averaged a massive 129.0 points through five regular-season contests against Indiana. Pritchard has seen an increased role this season, averaging 25 minutes off the bench, the most behind Boston's five starters. On top of that, the three-point-focused Celtics have handed Pritchard the green light, allowing him to shoot an average of 9.5 three-point attempts through four games, the ninth-most in the NBA. You can get Pritchard over 2.5 made threes at +106.

Jalen Suggs is netting 20.6 combined points and assists (PA) through four games and is set up to exceed 18.5 PA in tonight's date with the Chicago Bulls.

Let's start with his assist numbers. Suggs is earning 9.3 potential assists per game, but that's resulted in an average of a mere 3.8 assists. He's logged -4.0 assists over expectation. Regression is bound to strike in this stat category, as evidenced by Suggs' 5.1 expected assists per game based on the league-average conversion rates. On top of that, the Bulls are letting up the fifth-most assists (27.8) this year.

You can get Jalen Suggs to record 4+ assists at -135, which is a bet I recommend straight up based on his expected assist numbers and this matchup.

I'm interested in getting in on Suggs' PA prop, too. He's shot a massive 13 three-point attempts (3PA) in each of his last two games. The Bulls, meanwhile, are letting up a lofty 40.0 3PA (10th-most in NBA) this season. Chicago is also coughing up the sixth-most points, assists, and 3PA to opposing guards. On top of all that, Chicago is running at a league-high pace through four games.

There's a ton to like about this matchup, and Suggs' recent shot volume and potential for positive dime regression has me bullish on his overs.

