3 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 12/4/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and NBA game projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

The Orlando Magic (15-8) and Philadelphia 76ers (5-14) will meet up tonight, and I like Orlando to cover a small 3.5-point spread.

This will be the second leg of a back-to-back for Orlando. They're a perfect 9-0 at home but a struggling 6-8 on the road, so it makes sense why they aren't a bigger favorite tonight. However, this one will also be a back-to-back for a Sixers group that has been super unconvincing this year, posting a -6.4 net rating (fifth-worst in the NBA). The Magic tout a +5.4 net rating (ninth-best) and have mustered a +5.5 net rating since Paolo Banchero has been sidelined. Orlando owns the second-best defensive rating in the league and could silence a Philadelphia offense that ranks a troubling 28th.

Simply put, the Sixers have yet to pull off an impressive dub this season. The team's top feat was an overtime win against the Indiana Pacers. Past that, they've topped the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, and Charlotte Hornets (twice). Beyond those ineffective Eastern Conference clubs, the Sixers are 0-14 and have somehow kept just one of those games within five points. Their average margin of loss stands at a staggering 11.6 points.

When these teams met up last month, the Magic pulled off a 98-86 victory despite going a tough 11- or 37 (29.7%) from behind the arc while the Sixers shot above their season average from long range. Joel Embiid also played in that contest but is not expected to suit up tonight.

The Sixers and Magic are two of the seven slowest-paced teams in the league, leaving us with an awfully low 209.5 over/under. That snail-like tempo could stop Orlando short of ballooning a huge lead, but we need them to win by only four points to cover.

Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets

Let's look for another team to find success on the road against one of the worst squads in the East.

The Indiana Pacers (9-13) and Brooklyn Nets (9-13) are twins on paper. Each hold the same record and rank 22nd and 24th in net rating. Brooklyn's struggles check out. In fact, they've been a tad better than expected this season. Indiana's shortcomings, however, are curious. Last year, they were a 47-win team that made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Perhaps they're starting to show their true colors, particularly Tyrese Haliburton, but we should still expect a positive turnaround. Tonight's contest against an undermanned Nets group could help them get back on track.

Cameron Thomas (24.7 points per game), Ziaire Williams, and Noah Clowney have all been ruled out for tonight. Cameron Johnson, Ben Simmons, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all listed as questionable and sat out during Monday's 26-point loss to the Chicago Bulls. Those names might not appear to be overly intimidating losses if they should sit, but they make up six of the eight players in Brooklyn's main rotation. Thomas, Johnson, and DFS are three of just four players on the Nets who average double-digits in the points column.

I like the Pacers' moneyline even if those questionables get lifted off the injury report. If they don't and Indiana still manages to lose, it might be time for a closed-door team meeting.

To my surprise, the Pacers are shooting threes at a solid 37.2% clip (12th-best in the NBA). They aren't capitalizing on that enough, though, attempting the fourth-fewest threes per game. Brooklyn is surrendering the 12th-most made threes across their last 10 and owns the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league, which could help Indiana get a much-needed volume bump from downtown.

While it might be best to lower expectations for a Pacers group that is 2-10 on the road, the alternate spread odds are catching my eye. Indiana (7th) and Brooklyn (30th) operate at vastly different tempos, which could allow the Pacers to get out to a sizable lead, especially if Johnson and DFS can't go. I'll call out Indiana -8.5 (+205) as my favorite alternate spread.

Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are averaging 120.0 points per game and will take on a so-so Detroit Pistons defense tonight. Detroit's offense has been solid, netting 111.4 points (14th) across their last nine.

The Pistons are also shooting 38.8 threes per night (11th) in this span, which leads me to the over. Boston is shooting a league-high 50.9 threes per night. In a game where 90 total three-point attempts is in the realm of possibilities, the contest going over 221.0 points seems like a manageable barrier.

When Boston and Detroit met up earlier this season, the game totaled 242 points thanks to these groups combining for 87 3PA. The Celtics went an uncharacteristic 36 for 104 (34.6%) from downtown in their last two games -- namely due to injuries, tough opposing defenses, and the back-to-back nature of those contests. With a day of rest under Boston's belt, we should expect this offense to come out hot at home.

Notably, Boston is netting 122.4 points per game when facing teams outside the top 10 in defensive rating. Quite honestly, I'd be surprised if the Celtics don't score north of 120 at home against a team that has a soft defense and doesn't operate at a terribly limiting pace. That would mean we need the Pistons to just hit the century mark, which seems attainable considering their high three-point rate. Cade Cunningham has historically given the Celtics a tough time, something that can't be said for many other starting guards across the league.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.