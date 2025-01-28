3 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 1/28/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers

Ever since losing their first two games in January, the Milwaukee Bucks are rolling, posting a 9-2 record over their last 11 contests. Despite the Bucks playing the second leg of a back-to-back on Tuesday, they have gone 3-1 in their last four second legs of a back-to-back, with all three of those wins being by six-plus points.

Not only is Milwaukee 8-2 across their last 10 games, but they are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) during that span. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard -- who will face his former team -- should have no issues covering the spread against a Portland Trail Blazers team that has a 17-29 overall record while ranking 27th in adjusted defensive rating (115.9).

Along with taking the Bucks to cover the spread, we'll be backing them to score 118-plus points on the road in Tuesday's matchup. The Trail Blazers are currently sitting at 24th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.0%) and 26th in three-point percentage allowed (37.3%) while the Bucks are 4th in effective field-goal percentage (56.7%) and 2nd in three-point percentage (38.8%) on the offensive end of the floor.

Besides Milwaukee putting up 121-plus points in 8 of their last 11 games, Portland also surrenders extra possessions and tends to send opposing teams to the free-throw line often. Entering Tuesday's bout, the Trail Blazers are 30th in offensive rebound rate allowed (28.3%) and 23rd in free-throw rate allowed (26.1%), which could spell trouble against a red-hot Bucks squad.

Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors

At their current state, are the Golden State Warriors capable of covering as double-digit favorites against anyone in the NBA? Following a stellar start to the season, the Warriors have been unraveling, logging a dismal 10-20 record across their last 30 games.

Additionally, since covering as double-digit favorites over the Washington Wizards near the beginning of the season, Golden State has gone 0-3 ATS when favored by 10-plus points. Even with the Utah Jazz playing the second leg of a back-to-back on Tuesday, they've been at least covering the spread fairly consistently in recent games.

While the Jazz are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 contests, they've managed to go 6-4 ATS in that sample. On top of that, Utah has gone a solid 3-2 ATS in their last five games where they were double-digit underdogs, with all five of those matchups coming on the road.

What also helps the Jazz's case is the fact that the Warriors are dealing with a couple of notable injuries as Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Utah has recently gotten Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George back in their rotation while there's a chance Walker Kessler and John Collins return on Tuesday after missing Monday's contest.

