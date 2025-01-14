3 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 1/14/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers-Cleveland Cavaliers brought one of the most surprising results on Sunday as the Pacers won 108-93 as nine-point underdogs. Despite the upset, the market hasn't really adjusted with Cleveland now favored by 7.5 points on the road for Tuesday's clash.

The Pacers feel a bit overlooked, making them a promising cover. numberFire's NBA game projections have Cleveland by about 1.6 points while DRatings has the margin at six points. Regardless, this would mean another cover for Indiana against the Cavs. Let's look at the numbers.

Winning the paint battle contributed to the Pacers' win on Sunday. This is something that could be replicated, especially on the offensive end. Indiana logs the 6th-most points in the paint per game along with the 16th-highest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes).

While the Cavaliers have solid interior defenders in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, they still give up the 14th-lowest shot distribution around the rim. This is a lot more encouraging compared to Cleveland surrendering the ninth-highest mid-range shot distribution (the higher the better for defense) and the fifth-lowest three-point shot distribution. The Cavs also tend to lean on the three more on offense with the 7th-highest shot distribution compared to the 10th-highest mark around the rim, and Indiana gives up the 10th-lowest three-point shot distribution.

The Pacers also won the rebounding battle on Sunday. This could also continue with both teams in the top 15 of defensive rebounding percentage.

Sunday may have not been as fluky as we initially thought. As projection models suggest, the Pacers are one of the best bets of tonight.

Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have a lengthy injury report, including Jalen Johnson out (shoulder), Trae Young questionable (illness), and Bogdan Bogdanovic questionable (knee). Betting on most game lines is a tough take until we get a better idea about Young and Bogdanovic's status.

Fortunately, the Phoenix Suns are entering this bout mostly healthy and have won three straight while averaging 119.0 points per game (PPG). The Hawks have the 10th-worst defensive rating in the Association; there will be a path to scoring.

While Phoenix carries a lofty 119.5 team total, the over is still a promising bet. The Suns make the 10th-most threes and attempt the 14th-most threes per contest, capped by the 11th-highest three-point shot distribution.

Atlanta has not defended the three well, allowing the most makes per game and second-most attempts per contest. The allowed shot distribution is more of the same as opponents hold a 44.0% mark from deep (fifth-highest for defense). This will be like playing with fire, for Phoenix shoots a blistering 37.6% from three-point land (sixth-highest).

Additionally, the Hawks' adjusted pace of play (third-quickest) only points to more points. Each team is in the bottom half for the most field goal attempts allowed per game. Atlanta gives up the sixth-most shots per game while attempting the fourth-most per contest on offense.

The Suns have the ideal shot distribution to make it rain from three, and a quickened pace should give Phoenix more than enough looks to reach the over.

New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls

Our final line for Tuesday's NBA action is a big swing. The New Orleans Pelicans are finally getting healthy and have gone 4-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last six games. The last two contests have been emphatic covers, for New Orleans lost by one as 14.5-point 'dogs against the Boston Celtics and won by eight as 7.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following an 8-32 start, the season is probably lost, but the Pels could still be a favorable bet going forward.

Per usual, the Chicago Bulls haven't been anything special by hanging around .500 (18-21). They have changed up their offense this season, though, by attempting the second-most threes per game.

However, this is where New Orleans' defense has been the best by limiting opponents to the 19th-fewest three-point shot distribution. For reference, the Pelicans are last in shot distribution allowed for mid-range shots and attempts around the rim.

On the other side of the court, New Orleans has the 12th-highest shot distribution around the rim while the Bulls give up the most points in the paint per game and the 2nd-highest shot distribution around the rim.

Extra possessions could be in the picture too as the Pels tout the eighth-highest offensive rebounding rate compared to Chicago's second-lowest mark. Easy buckets around the rim and second-chance points usually spells a win.

