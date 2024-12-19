3 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Thursday 12/19/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and NBA game projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors

While the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors aren't efficient offensive teams, we're siding with the over on this low total due to the dismal defenses both teams possess. Up to this point of the season, the Nets are 28th in adjusted defensive rating (115.9) and the Raptors are 21st in adjusted defensive rating (114.5).

In addition to that, Brooklyn is 30th in free-throw rate allowed (30.6%) and Toronto is 29th in free-throw rate allowed (30.6%), so both teams surrender free points frequently. This has led to the Raptors coughing up the 6th-most points per game (117.3) while the Nets are permitting the 10th-most points per game (115.3).

numberFire's NBA projections forecast this contest to finish with 125.8 total points scored, making the over an enticing option in this matchup. Just to improve our case even further, Toronto boasts a fantastic 9-5 record to the over in home games, and Brooklyn is a modest 7-7 to the over when they are the visiting team.

Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs

Following a slow start to the new campaign, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be figuring things out, producing an impressive 7-2 record in their last nine contests. Atlanta's most recent loss was an eight-point defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks, putting them just one game short of advancing to the final in the NBA Cup.

With Thursday's showdown between the Hawks and San Antonio Spurs essentially being a pick'em, I'll back Atlanta to continue their recent stretch of success against a struggling San Antonio squad. Over their last six games, the Spurs have gone 2-4, with their only two wins during that span coming against the 5-22 New Orleans Pelicans and 8-18 Portland Trail Blazers.

Another reasons why the Hawks my the preferred choice in this bout is the fact they generate extra possessions with the 7th-best offensive rebound rate (27.6%) while the Spurs are 20th in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.3%) and 21st in defensive turnover rate (13.1%). Given how these teams have been playing recently, it's worth taking Atlanta to win outright instead of playing the narrow spread.

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

At the moment, Ja Morant carries a questionable tag ahead of Thursday's clash between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, so we'll need to track his status before the game tips off. If Morant is active and isn't limited, then there's value in taking the Grizzlies to cover the spread at home -- something they've mastered early in the year.

Across their first 15 home games, Memphis is 11-4 against the spread (ATS) when playing in front of their fans at the FedExForum. Even though Golden State is a solid 8-5 ATS on the road this season, they've looked a bit out of sorts recently, logging a woeful 2-8 record over their last 10 contests.

The Grizzlies hold the slight edge in adjusted net rating, ranking 8th in that metric (+3.8) while the Warriors are 10th (+3.4). Considering that Memphis has emerged victorious in 9 of their last 11 games, I like the idea of taking them to win by three-plus points at home against a reeling Golden State squad.

