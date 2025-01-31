3 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Friday 1/31/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons

If this was the 2023-24 season, the Dallas Mavericks against the Detroit Pistons wouldn't be viewed as a competitive game. A lot can change in one year.

Dallas isn't at full strength as Luka Doncic (calf) will miss his 19th consecutive game on Friday, and the Mavs will be without Dereck Lively (ankle), their best rim protector who has a 109.7 defensive rating. Lacking their top paint defender is bad news against the Pistons.

Detroit averages the 12th-most points in the paint per game, and its highest mark in shot distribution takes place around the rim (17th-highest), per Dunks & Threes. Even when Lively plays, Dallas is iffy in defending the painted area, giving up the 13th-most points in the paint per contest. The Mavericks' highest shot distribution allowed is around the rim too (15th-highest).

Leaning on the paint attack is also Dallas' wheelhouse as they score the 11th-most paint points per game. However, the Pistons give up the seventh-fewest points in the paint per game and the third-lowest shot distribution around the rim.

We can't forget about Detroit's ability to dominate the glass, too, touting the 4th-highest defensive rebounding percentage and 12th-highest offensive rebounding rate. In comparison, the Mavericks rank 26th in defensive rebounding rate and 14th on the offensive glass. Missing Lively, whether it be protecting the rim or crashing the glass, will likely hold a lot of weight tonight.

The Pistons are riding high as star guard Cade Cunningham earned his first All-Star selection. Give me Detroit to cover and win at home.

Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs

Friday night features two teams trending in opposite directions as the Milwaukee Bucks are 7-3 over their last 10 while the San Antonio Spurs are 2-8 during the span. This also includes the Spurs going a dreadful 2-8 against the spread (ATS) during the span. Considering Milwaukee is 6-2 straight up and ATS over the last eight, the hot streak should keep up tonight.

Avoiding Victor Wembanyama around the rim could spell success for the Bucks as the newly-announced All-Star has a 111.9 defensive rating, logs 3.9 blocks per game, and has the shortest odds to win Defensive Player of the Year (-850). Milwaukee has the recipe to do just that as they take the 16th-most threes while making the 6th-most three-pointers per game. This is capped by shooting a deadly 38.8% from deep (second-highest). Opponents log the ninth-most made threes per game against the Spurs.

On the other side of the court, San Antonio has the seventh-highest shot distribution around the rim. The Bucks surrender the eighth-lowest shot distribution around the rim while allowing the third-fewest points in the paint per game. With favorable shot distributions, look for Milwaukee to stay hot on the road.

We aren't done there as under 234 points is also standing out as one of today's best bets. Several projection models have this going under the total, including DRatings at 224.8 points and MasseyRatings forecasting 227.5 points.

While both of these teams are in the top half for pace, each squad is also in the bottom 10 of field goals attempted per game. Both defenses sit among the top 11 in effective field goal percentage (eFG%) allowed. Neither of these defenses are slouches, especially with the Bucks sporting the eighth-best defensive rating.

We already mentioned Milwaukee's ability to defend the rim. While the Spurs attempt the sixth-most threes per game, they haven't been efficient with a 34.7% three-point percentage (ninth-lowest). Plus, the Bucks are shooting 34.6% from three over their past three games -- which is way under their season-long mark of 38.8%.

I'm expecting plenty of three-point attempts from both teams tonight, but the efficiency could be lacking.

