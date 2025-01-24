3 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Friday 1/24/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and NBA game projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets

Efficiency won't be the name of the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets as the two sit in the bottom four of offensive rating. Both squads are in the bottom six of effective field goal percentage, as well. Limited field goal attempts doesn't help, either, as each team is in the top 13 for the slowest adjusted pace.

Focusing on Portland's offense, it logs the 14th-most points in the paint per game. Despite carrying the 12th-worst defensive rating, Charlotte actually has the answer here by giving up the 13th-fewest points in the paint per game. According to Dunks & Threes, the Hornets also surrender the ninth-highest shot distribution around the rim compared to the second-highest mark against threes. This defense isn't great, but it at least has the ability to defend the rim.

Total Points Under Jan 25 12:10am UTC

Moving over to Charlotte's offense, it shoots the fourth-most threes per game paired with the sixth-highest shot distribution from beyond the arc. Once again, the opposing defense has the tools as the Trail Blazers allow the eighth-lowest shot distribution from three-point land and the eighth-fewest three-point attempts per contest. This comes even more in handy when their top rim protector Donovan Clingan (ankle) will likely be out with his team-best 110.9 defensive rating.

Sticking with the injury bug, the Hornets could be without as many as four of their top five scorers. LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Miles Bridges (back) are questionable while Brandon Miller (wrist) and Tre Mann (back) will be out. These players lead Charlotte in usage rate; of course, we should be worried about this squad's scoring potential for tonight.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

The Hornets are far from the only team dealing with injury woes. The Philadelphia 76ers are in the same boat with Joel Embiid (knee) out and Jared McCain (knee) is done for the season. That's two of Philly's top four scorers, and Embiid continues to carry the the workload when he's in the lineup with a 37.3% usage rate.

Considering the Sixers are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers' ninth-best defensive rating, under 109.5 points deserves a look. We know Philly is without major firepower, and the 76ers typically look to slow games down with the third-slowest pace and third-fewest field goal attempts allowed per game.

Home Team Total Points Under Jan 25 12:10am UTC

Shot distributions just cause even more worry about Philadelphia, which has the 10th-highest shot distribution around the rim and the 13th-highest mark from three. Attacking the paint takes a hit without Embiid, who attempts only 3.8 three-point shots per game. When Embiid is inactive, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are the primary scoring threats, and the two lead the team in three-point shots per game.

Shooting the three should hold more weight than usual, and Cleveland's perimeter defense has been excellent. Not only to the Cavs hold their opponents to the fourth-lowest shot distribution from deep, they also limit teams to the ninth-fewest three-point makes and fifth-fewest three-point shots per contest.

Between some injuries and a poor matchup, Philadelphia is poised for a frustrating scoring night. numberFire's NBA game projections has the 76ers scoring about 109.0 points.

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies

Thanks to the NBA's quickest pace, most games involving the Memphis Grizzlies also means a high total. That's the case once again for Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans as the clash carries a slate-high 244-point total!

This jaw-dropping number is enough for me to jump on the under. The Grizzlies have the fifth-best offensive rating while logging 123.3 PPG (the most), and the Pelicans have the third-worst defensive rating. Memphis' 127.5 team total still seems a bit lofty, for it has surpassed this mark in 5 of the last 10.

Total Points Under Jan 25 1:10am UTC

numberFire's projections have the Grizz racking up 123.8 points while DRatings is predicting 123.2 points. This is the first check mark for the under, and with each projection model having this game with a 10+ point margin, the Pelicans should be around that 110-point mark.

New Orleans at least has the ability to limit threes by allowing the 17th-lowest shot distribution from deep. Memphis puts up the ninth-most made threes per game. On the other side of the court, the Pels average the eighth-fewest three-point makes and attempts per game.

The three-ball will always hold a ton of weight with totals this large. I don't expect the three to do too much damage tonight, rounding out my under pick. numberFire has the total at 234.5 points while DRatings has 237 points.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.