3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 4/25/24

Alec Bohm has been impressive for the Philadelphia Phillies this season, and I like him to keep that up tonight.

The Phillies will go head-to-head with the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon. Cincinnati will start Nick Martinez in this one, and he struggled big in his first two starts of the season. While Martinez has pitched in four games (two relief appearances), his two starts have seen him pitch a combined total of 10 innings, allowing 14 hits and 8 runs. It's clear that when it's time to start, Martinez has his problems. That's what we're banking on in this one.

Bohm has been a machine for the Phillies in the middle of their lineup, which is why I'm taking him to Record an RBI (+165) tonight.

The third baseman has already driven in 21 runs this season. He's also hitting to the tune of a .337 batting average and .431 wOBA. He's usually in the heart of the order, and it's the perfect set up to have trust in him today. Prior to this year, Bohm's best numbers had mostly come versus lefties, but he's been able to hit well against righties this season -- .894 OPS, .315 batting average, and .393 wOBA against them.

Bohm should be able to come through tonight, and playing at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park doesn't hurt his chances.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the right matchup to deliver offensively against Washington Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore.

Los Angeles comes into the game with a solid 4.91 implied total against Gore, per numberFire's heat map.

Gore has had a good start to his season through 20 innings of work. He's got a strong 2.84 SIERA and 3.60 ERA in his first four starts. But even with Gore's success in the short time range, I do have expectations that a lineup like the Dodgers can ruin that quickly. In his career, the southpaw has a 4.15 SIERA and 34.1% hard-hit rate against him -- so I expect this talented Dodgers lineup to have success.

Take your pick -- as always -- with this star-studded crew, but I like Mookie Betts to Record 2+ Hits (+175) in this tilt.

I've written about Betts a few times now, and all you need to know is that he hasn't slowed down. The do-it-all shortstop is hitting .351 with a .427 wOBA, .541 SLG, and .969 OPS against lefties this season. He's also coming off a four-hit game while having knocks in five straight games.

New York Yankees have the Oakland Athletics at home tonight -- it's another chance to pick from a talented lineup. I like Giancarlo Stanton to Record 2+ Total Bases (+115) due to his success against left-handed pitchers.

The Yankees' designated hitter is having some fun against lefties this season, which is why Alex Wood is an exciting matchup for Stanton. Wood has a 7.89 ERA, 5.32 FIP, 4.76 SIERA, 42.9% fly-ball rate, and 31.9% hard-hit rate so far this season. None of that points to him slowing down the Yankees lineup.

New York has a 4.77 implied total against Wood and the A's, so oddsmakers are expecting New York to do some damage.

As noted, Stanton is thriving against lefties, and he has done that for the last two seasons. He has just 29 at-bats against them this year, but he's got a .276 batting average. Last season, it wasn't even comparable as he had a .942 OPS and .388 wOBA against lefties. His stats against righties sat at a .640 OPS and .277 wOBA -- showing the big difference for Stanton.

When Stanton hits the ball, he's going to drive it. Take him to Record 2+ Total Bases with his odds to hit a Home Run (+340) being strong tonight, as well.

