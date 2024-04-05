3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 4/5/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

MLB Prop Bets

Is it wrong to want to bet on Bobby Witt Jr. every single time he takes the field? If it is, I don't want to be right so far this season.

The Kansas City Royals' shortstop has been nothing but impressive to open up the 2024 season, swinging a hot bat every single game. He's grabbing hits, stealing bases, and driving in runs. Everything you want from a top-tier player -- especially in the betting market.

In my eyes, the bet that makes the most sense with Witt tonight is for him to Record 2+ Total Bases.

Heading into the game tonight, the Royals have a solid 4.76-run implied total against the Chicago White Sox, per numberFire's heat map.

Erick Fedde will be on the mound for the Royals, presenting Witt with a good opportunity to come through.

Fedde is making his return to the majors this season after one year in the KBO. He allowed only two runs in his first start back, but they were two homers -- which is good news for the Royals. His career SIERA in the majors is 4.84, so this isn't a guy to worry too much about.

For Witt, all we're looking for tonight is for him to keep up his performances that he's had multiple times this year. He's played in just seven games but has gone for 2+ total bases in six of those games -- whether it be from earning two knocks or extra-base hits.

Let's keep rolling with Witt in a nice matchup.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hasn't completely heated up yet, but it's time to get going today.

The reigning NL MVP and the Atlanta Braves are 3-2 but haven't truly taken off yet. No fear, however, as a big-time tilt between them and the Arizona Diamondbacks should make things right. I like Acuna to Record 2+ Hits tonight.

Last season, Acuna had 69 games of two or more hits. He opened this season with back-to-back games of doing exactly that before recording just one hit in each of his last three outings.

The good news for Acuna and the Braves is that they are coming into the game with the best implied total of the evening (5.46). They should do damage against Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry.

Henry did not have a good start to his 2024 season, giving up five earned runs on six hits and a home run through four innings of work. It was a rough go for the lefty, and things shouldn't get better tonight. Last season, Henry wasn't all too good, either, with a 5.29 SIERA and 44.2% fly-ball rate.

With a fly-ball rate like that, Acuna should be able to drive the ball, setting him up for success. He demolished lefties a year ago, posting a .964 OPS, .964 ISO, .405 wOBA, and 50.0% hard-hit rate in the split.

All signs point to a strong night from the reigning NL MVP.

Jarren Duran has been on fire to start the year, and with how great his role is, that shouldn't stop tonight -- especially when it comes to making noise on the basepaths.

The Boston Red Sox will finish up their west coast trip in a series against the Los Angeles Angels. Griffin Canning will be the one trying to stop Duran and the Red Sox in tonight's game.

Canning has been a pitcher to take advantage of, as shown by his campaign a year ago. While he did have a 3.80 SIERA, hitters drove the ball hard against Canning to the rate of a 38.2% hard-hit rate. In his first start of 2024, it was much of the same as he was roughed up for five earned runs in five innings. That's what we want to see for Duran.

I'm going with Duran to Record a Stolen Base tonight for two reasons. The first being opportunity. Duran, more than most players, has the opportunity to make this happen from his spot atop the order. He has arguably been the best player in the Red Sox's lineup to start the season. He's gone 11-for-28 with a .400 wOBA and 163 wRC+. The outfielder has also gotten himself on base four other times with two walks and being plunked twice.

The other reason to bet on him to get a stolen base is simple -- if he's on base, he's a real threat to go every time. Duran is currently tied for the MLB-lead with six stolen bases, showing that he's looking to be aggressive this year with his dynamic speed.

Duran sets the tone for the Red Sox, and I like his chances of doing exactly that tonight and getting a steal.

