3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Tuesday 9/26/23

Cristian Javier, P, Houston Astros ($7,700)

In a critical game for the Houston Astros, Cristian Javier will be on the mound.

Javier has definitely taken a step back this season compared to his previous two years. He still has a respectable 23.1% strikeout rate that we can hang our hats on, especially in tonight's game.

The Astros will face the Seattle Mariners on the road tonight. Seattle's active lineup strikes out 25.3% of the time against right-handed pitchers, the fourth-highest rate in the MLB. Javier will also benefit from pitching in one of the league's best pitcher's parks.

With a lot of good pitchers on the slate, Javier is unlikely to be all that popular. Seattle has an implied team total under four runs, so the blow-up potential isn't too high for Javier in this game. Plus, Javier is coming off an excellent outing, one in which he punched out 11 in five frames.

Josh Bell, 1B, Miami Marlins ($2,700)

The Miami Marlins made the move to acquire Josh Bell at the trade deadline, and it's worked out well.

Bell has as many home runs (11) with Miami as he did with the Cleveland Guardians in nearly half the plate appearances. He's particularly good when batting from the right side of the plate. When facing lefties, Bell has a .373 wOBA and a .232 ISO this season.

Tonight, he'll face a southpaw who has struggled against righties this season. Joey Lucchesi has allowed a .198 ISO against righties in his career and a .337 wOBA over a small sample against them this season.

Miami is in the playoff hunt, so there shouldn't be anything unexpected from the way they'll set their lineup. That means Bell should bat near the top of it, and he has a good chance to go deep tonight.

Max Kepler, OF, Minnesota Twins ($2,900)

Max Kepler is having one of the best seasons of his career and will be set up for success on Tuesday night.

Kepler owns a career-best expected wOBA (xwOBA) of .361. His ISO (.222), wOBA (.342) and wRC+ (119) are all their highest since his monster 2019 season. He's even better with the platoon advantage, where his ISO increases to .234 and his wOBA to .346.

The Minnesota Twins are expected to tee off against Paul Blackburn tonight. Blackburn isn't the worst pitcher, but his 4.32 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) leaves something to be desired. He has given up a .343 wOBA to left-handed batters this season.

Minnesota's implied team total is the third-highest on tonight's slate, and Kepler, one of their best hitters, is a good piece to add to lineups.

