3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Tuesday 4/9/24

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs. Betting lines via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting odds as well as our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- may change after this article is published.

MLB DFS Value Plays

Carlos Rodon, P, Yankees ($7,700)

The Miami Marlins are quickly cementing themselves as one of my go-to teams to pick on with value pitchers. The 1-10 Marlins have averaged just 3.64 runs per game (24th) to go along with a .264 wOBA (29th) and .106 ISO (30th). New York Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes tossed eight scoreless innings against them last night, striking out six and finishing with a win and 52 FanDuel points.

That bodes well for fellow southpaw Carlos Rodon -- someone who's given up just three runs across 9 2/3 innings this season. With Rodon's $7.7K salary, I'm happy to look his way if you're fading the high-salary arms tonight.

It's been encouraging to see Rodon limit runs early in the year after 2023's injury-riddled campaign. While he's managed just seven strikeouts thus far (15.6% K%) and boasts a shaky 5.60 SIERA, it's worth noting that his two prior outings came against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros.

Rodon's velocity was up across the board in those two starts, so I'm bullish the Ks begin to pile up as he settles in.

Miami doesn't offer a ton of strikeout potential, but their 21% K% against lefties isn't crazy low. Even if they aren't striking out much, the Marlins haven't shown the ability to punish southpaws. Despite having the most plate appearances in the league against lefties this season, they rank 30th in both wOBA (.218) and ISO (.058).

That's reflected in their slate-low 3.43 implied total.

We probably won't get the 6.2-WAR version of Rodon from 2022, but the early uptick in velocity and advantageous matchup with Miami makes him a worthy salary saver who may slip under the radar on such a pitcher-heavy slate.

Jorge Polanco, 2B, Mariners ($2,800)

A 3.96 implied total for the Seattle Mariners isn't ideal for stacking, but Jorge Polanco still makes for a quality one-off given his recent production and plus matchup.

After starting the season 1 for 10, Polanco has notched a hit in six of his last seven games. He's cracked double-digit FanDuel points only once over that span, but a date with righty Chris Bassitt bodes well for Polanco's chances of producing in the three-hole.

For his career, Polanco has a .343 wOBA and .185 ISO against righties. Last season, that ISO cleared .200 -- something to keep in mind with his home run prop set at +420 on Dinger Tuesday.

That should come in handy against Chris Bassitt. After Bassitt outperformed his expected stats in his first season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023, regression has hit the 35-year-old like a bus so far in 2024. Bassitt is 0-2 after two starts. He's surrendered eight earned runs across 9 1/3 innings, posting a dreadful 8.3% strikeout-minus-walk rate and surrendering a 45.5% hard-hit rate.

Though his velocity is up, Bassitt's generated a putrid 5.9% swinging-strike rate -- something that should benefit the free-swinging Polanco and his 32.2% whiff rate.

We project Polanco for 13.6 FanDuel points, making him the second-best point-per-dollar value among hitters in addition to the top at 2B (5.02 FanDuel points per $1,000).

Harold Ramirez, OF, Rays ($2,600)

I touted Harold Ramirez as a nice salary saver in Monday's value piece because of his matchup with lefty Tyler Anderson only for Ramirez to go 1 for 4 and notch 6.2 FanDuel points. Still, the entire Tampa Bay Rays lineup struggled against Anderson, and it was encouraging to see him barrel a ball for the second time this season.

With Ramirez's salary still at $2.6K, I'll happily look his way with another southpaw, Patrick Sandoval, on the bump tonight.

Sandoval's been a mixed bag through two starts. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings in the season opener against Baltimore, letting up six hits, two walks, and three earned runs. The 27-year-old was much better versus the Marlins in his second outing, pitching 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball and striking out seven.

But that came against the lowly Marlins. That first outing is closer to what we can expect from Sandoval tonight considering he posted a 5.00 SIERA, 19.6% strikeout rate, and 1.51 WHIP in 2023.

With Ramirez's strong lefty splits, he's in another nice spot here. He's hit .308 against lefties in a small 2024 sample and downright torched them in 2023. Last season, Ramirez compiled a .415 wOBA and .966 OPS in the split -- compared to a .323 wOBA and .749 wOBA against righties.

The Rays clearly recognize Harold's prowess against southpaws as he bats second when they're facing a lefty. That increases his chance for counting stats, something we saw last night when he scored Tampa Bay's only run.

It doesn't hurt that Angel Stadium is a slightly above-average park for hitters, and that Anaheim is expected to see mild temperatures and a slight breeze blowing out.

Our projects peg Harold Ramirez for 12.1 FanDuel points in this matchup. At salary, that makes him the fourth-best point-per-dollar value among hitters and the best at OF (4.64 FanDuel points per $1,000).

