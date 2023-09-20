3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target for Wednesday 9/20/23

Hitting on value plays in MLB DFS on FanDuel can make or break a lineup on any given day, but locking in strong performances with some of baseball's star players provides the backbone for any good DFS lineup.

These stars rightly come with high salaries as they usually live up to expectations and have the ability to outclass their peers at their position.

Here are three studs to target for Wednesday's main slate.

All advanced statistics come from FanGraphs. All projections via numberFire.

Justin Steele, SP, Chicago Cubs ($10,800)

In just his third campaign since entering the bigs, southpaw Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs is already turning heads. Through 28 starts in 2023, Steele has pitched to a 16-4 record while allowing only 1.14 WHIP. Tonight, he is at home versus a fellow NL Central squad, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Steele currently has the second-shortest odds (+1200) to win the 2023 National League Cy Young Award. He has been dominant this season, staying efficient behind a 49.4% ground-ball rate. Additionally, his 3.67 SIERA would be a career-best mark for Steele.

Steele is lined up for a productive matchup at home against the rival Buccos. According to numberFire, Steele shows a FanDuel DFS projection of 37.2 points, which is the second-highest of all pitchers on Wednesday. When glancing at numberFire's game projections, the opposing Pirates show the lowest estimated total of tonight's main slate (3.30 runs).

Worth mentioning: Steele has taken on Pittsburgh just once this season (August 24th), striking out six hitters while allowing two earned runs for a 34.0-point night on FanDuel.

Brandon Nimmo, OF, New York Mets ($3,100)

The New York Mets did not come close to their lofty expectations this season, but they can still end 2023 with some pride.

Of New York's bright spots, Brandon Nimmo has been an exciting player to watch. In his eighth MLB year, Nimmo is producing a career-high Statcast hard-hit rate of 47.3% -- that is quite explosive.

Nimmo and the Metropolitans are visiting the Miami Marlins tonight. For Miami, they will give the ball to rookie right-hander Eury Perez.

In 18 MLB starts, Perez has been solid behind a 29.5% K-rate, but I like Nimmo with a platoon advantage here. Nimmo's OPS is noticeably better taking on righties (.852) as opposed to left-handed pitching (.738).

When looking for offensive options on Wednesday, Nimmo is atop the DFS projection board at numberFire, yielding 13.4 FanDuel points in tonight's game. After his superstar teammates Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, Nimmo is third on the Mets in most categories, such as home runs, RBI, and slugging percentage. However, Nimmo's wOBA (.352) is second to none in New York.

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals ($3,600)

A consummate professional, Paul Goldschmidt is still bashing the baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals. In his 13th season, he has hit 25 homers, marking the eighth time Goldschmidt has accomplished this feat throughout his career. The Cards may be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but don't expect Goldy to take things lightly.

Tonight, Goldschmidt is going against the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers -- something that should light a competitive fire in St. Louis' home dugout. For the Brew crew, righty Adrian Houser will take the mound. Given that Goldschmidt has produced 3 home runs and 11 RBI against Houser in only 28 head-to-head at-bats, I am confident in this same-handed matchup.

On the heels of his first MVP award in 2022, Goldschmidt does not seem to be slowing down just yet. In 2023, he is still holding an .812 OPS while leading St. Louis in games played (146 entering tonight). One area he has improved in since last year is making solid contact; his 51.4% Statcast hard-hit rate is a personal best.

Per numberFire, Goldy is expected to be the second-most productive first baseman (12.2 FanDuel points) on Wednesday's main slate. He'll make a solid addition to any MLB DFS lineup this evening.

