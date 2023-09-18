3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target for Monday 9/18/23

Hitting on value plays in MLB DFS on FanDuel can make or break a lineup on any given day, but locking in strong performances with some of baseball's star players provides the backbone for any good DFS lineup.

These stars rightly come with high salaries as they usually live up to expectations and have the ability to outclass their peers at their position.

Here are three studs to target for Monday's main slate.

All advanced statistics come from FanGraphs. All projections via numberFire.

Lance Lynn, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers ($9,200)

The Los Angeles Dodgers did well to bolster their pitching staff this past July when trading for Lance Lynn and familiar face Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox. Since arriving in the Southland, L.A. has won six of the eight games that Lynn has started, notching five wins on his record in about six weeks time.

Back in the National League since leaving in 2017, Lynn has enjoyed his return. Noticeably, his WHIP has dropped since joining the Dodgers. With L.A., he has allowed 1.26 WHIP compared to 1.46 with Chicago this year. Tonight, Lynn will face an old division rival in the Detroit Tigers.

As a member of the ChiSox, Lynn went against Detroit once already this season. On that day (May 26th), Lynn worked well behind five strikeouts and just three hits allowed, ultimately scoring 40 FanDuel pointsl.

Admittedly, his 2023 strikeout rate of 23.8% leaves some to be desired, but his efficiency has increased since joining Los Angeles.

Lynn begins the regular season's penultimate week by yielding the highest FanDuel DFS projection among all players, according to numberFire. Considering that the Tigers go down on strikes at a top-10 rate (9.13 Ks per game in 2023), Lynn should get some assistance in that department, too.

With a mighty Dodger lineup backing him, Lynn is in a quality spot on Monday.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros ($4,000)

Clinging to a 1.5-game lead in the AL West, the Houston Astros are yet again in the thick of it. With a dozen games left to play, H-town and their veteran core certainly understand the assignment at hand. The remainder of the regular season must be treated like the playoffs.

In stretches like this, I look to stars like Jose Altuve to answer the bell.

Since returning from injury in mid-July, the eight-time American League All-Star has regained offensive form. In 78 games played, Altuve has built an astronomical wOBA of .401; the only season he has been able to beat the mark was in his 2017 MVP campaign (.405).

Tonight, Altuve and the 'Stros are scheduled against a fellow division leader, the Baltimore Orioles. In a close race of their own, the O's will next start southpaw hurler John Means. With a 7.20 SIERA in his first 2023 start, this will be Means' second appearance of the season.

Altuve is hot right now. He has compiled an OPS of 1.136 over his last dozen games. Prior to that, he closed out the month of August by hitting for his first career cycle. I see him in a position to thrive with a platoon advantage at home against a struggling pitcher.

For Monday, no offensive player boasts a higher projection than Altuve, per numberFire. He is estimated to produce 15.3 points on FanDuel.

At the hitter-friendly Minute Maid Park, Altuve has major upside; 315 feet down the left-field line (shortest in MLB) presents opportunity for any right-handed hitter.

Julio Rodriguez, OF, Seattle Mariners ($4,500)

Staying with a superstar from the AL West, Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners are looking to string together consecutive seasons with playoff appearances. Of course, last year was their first postseason berth since 2001. I imagine that little taste has the organization hungry for much more.

The M's are in line for a Monday tilt in the East Bay. Visiting the Oakland Athletics, Rodriguez has opposing starting pitcher JP Sears in his sights. This season has been unkind to Sears -- similar to most aspects about the Athletics this year -- yielding a 4.65 SIERA while allowing 1.77 home runs per 9 innings.

Naturally, Rodriguez will enjoy a platoon advantage over the lefty Sears. The 22-year-old phenom has been precise against left-handing pitching in 2023, carrying a .331 batting average in the split.

When roaming for options in the outfield tonight, J-Rod stands out as numberFire's most productive player at that position, showing 14.3 FanDuel points.

Rodriguez has also hit the gas pedal down the stretch run. In his past 21 games played, he is sporting a 1.096 OPS with 9 homers and 20 RBI -- the kid seems to really want it.

