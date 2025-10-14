3 Kickers to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 7

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 7

Eddy Pineiro, 49ers

Matchup: vs. Falcons

I'll first note that whoever is kicking for the Chicago Bears (Cairo Santos or Jake Moody) and the Green Bay Packers (Brandon McManus or Lucas Havrisik) are potential streaming options this week. As of this writing, the Bears have a 26.0-point implied team total (vs. Saints) while the Packers have a 25.5-point implied team total (at Cardinals).

However, waiting on kicker injury news is a headache you probably don't want to deal with, and understandably so. That being said, chances our your leaguemates won't want to, either, so these guys are likely to be available late in the week if we learn who will be kicking ahead of Sunday. Note that Chicago has some wind in the forecast that could be worth monitoring, though.

With that out of the way, if you're sidestepping those situations, then Eddy Pineiro can be your guy.

Pineiro has kicked for the San Francisco 49ers since Week 2, and their marriage has been a smashing success, as the veteran has been a perfect 15-of-15 on field goals and 7-of-8 on extra points. This has helped him to 10.0, 12.0, 7.0, 17.0, and 18.0 fantasy points, and he now leads the position in fantasy points per game (12.8).

San Francisco is a home favorite versus the Atlanta Falcons, and despite getting wrecked with injuries, their offense is still moving the ball well enough to provide Pineiro with consistent kicking opportunities.

Pineiro is rostered in under 30% of Yahoo! and ESPN leagues.

Andy Borregales, Patriots

Matchup: at Titans

In terms of fantasy points, Andy Borregales has been pretty unremarkable, averaging 7.2 points per game and reaching double digits only once in six games.

However, this has more to do with a lack of chances rather than poor accuracy. After some missed kicks in the first two weeks, the rookie has been flawless over the past four games and has now converted 8-of-9 field goals and 14-of-16 extra points

More opportunities could be coming for Borregales, though, as Drake Maye has looked like the real deal in an improving New England Patriots offense that's looked far more capable than the snoozefests we witnessed the past few seasons. New England is up to 11th in schedule-adjusted offense, a ranking that few would've expected at the season's start.

If nothing else, the Patriots shouldn't have trouble putting up points as touchdown favorites on the road versus the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have arguably been the worst team in the NFL, and a midseason coaching change is unlikely to dramatically change their fate. Tennessee enters Week 7 ranked 32nd in adjusted offense and 26th in adjusted defense.

Given his lack of raw fantasy points, Borregales is rostered in only 2% of both Yahoo! and ESPN leagues.

Matt Gay, Commanders

Matchup: at Cowboys

While there's a pretty good chance Matt Gay has been scooped up already, he's taken in only 35% of ESPN formats and 64% of Yahoo! leagues, so he isn't close to universally rostered. If he's out there, he's my favorite streaming option of the bunch in what should be a shootout between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys.

This matchup has the week's highest total (54.5), will be played indoors, and features two top-8 adjusted offenses against two bottom-11 adjusted defenses.

Gay has averaged a solid 9.7 fantasy points per game, and while his 71.4% field goal percentage (10-of-14) leaves a lot to be desired, he owns a career 84.5% FG percentage, so we shouldn't be concerned about his long-term accuracy.

Expect him to be very busy on Sunday, and kicking inside a dome will give him a better shot at nailing all his kicks.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.