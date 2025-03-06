3 Key Spring Training Position Battles for Fantasy Baseball in 2025

The MLB's Spring Training is full underway as it began February 20 and ends March 25. Many position battles will be decided as the regular season approaches.

These clashes usually hold a ton of weight for fantasy baseball. It often allows us to grab some eventual starters with excellent value while others prove to be busts after falling short of starting gigs. With that said, a few typically stand out from the rest.

Which position battles should be on your radar for fantasy baseball?

Key Spring Training Position Battles for Fantasy Baseball

Atlanta Braves: Starting Pitchers

Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder, A.J. Smith-Shawver, Grant Holmes

Starting with a rotation spot, the Atlanta Braves essentially have two slots up for grabs right now. Spencer Strider is recovering from a UCL injury and could be back late April, so one of these spots will be temporary until Strider is back. Still, one of the names listed above could be a full-time starter for the rest of the season.

According to FantasyPros' average draft position (ADP) data, Grant Holmes is ranked 336th on the board and 102nd among starting pitchers -- followed by AJ Smith-Shawver at 509th overall and 157th among starting hurlers.

Ian Anderson hasn't played since the 2022 season due to injuries, and he recorded a concerning 5.00 ERA during that campaign. Smith-Shawver is essentially an unknown across the board with only six starts over the last two seasons, but his 13.5 K/9 and 4.39 xFIP over 4.0 innings of pitching in Spring Training is far more exciting than Anderson's alarming 1.93 K/9 and 7.54 xFIP over 4.2 innings pitched -- although those are very small samples. In 87 Triple-A innings last year, Smith-Shawver racked up a 29.0% K rate and 14.1% swinging-strike rate.

Bryce Elder struggled with a 6.52 ERA a season ago, but his 3.95 xFIP suggests some bad luck. His spring has been solid thus far with a 4.16 xFIP. Holmes was mostly a reliever in 2024, pitching to a 3.52 xFIP. Over 5.0 innings in Spring Training, he carries a 4.96 xFIP.

Of the four pitchers in contention, Smith-Shawver could be the most promising one for fantasy. He currently ranks as the Braves' third-best prospect, and David O'Brien of The Athletic reported Smith-Shawver will likely get some starting opportunities early in the season. If those outings go well, he could stick in the rotation when Strider returns. Keep an eye on the rising prospect.

Kansas City Royals: Left Field

Jonthan India, Michael Massey, MJ Melendez

The Kansas City Royals traded Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds for Jonathan India. This has created a competition between India and Michael Massey for the starting second base gig. Whichever way that battle shakes out will then impact the competition for left field.

MJ Melendez played left field a season ago. Kansas City has given India and Massey reps in left field in the spring, though. If either one primarily plays in left, Melendez will likely move over to right field. In the Royals' first Spring Training contest, Massey took second base while India was out in left field.

This seems like the most likely setup for Opening Day. Whoever starts at second base will likely have the most security for being in the batting order on a daily basis -- especially with Melendez's history in left field. We are talking about two players in India and Massey who have never seen regular-season action in left field versus Melendez primarily playing in the spot in 2024. More than likely, the loser of the second base competition will rotate with Melendez in the outfield.

With that said, that could put some concern on India's consensus ADP of 266th, but this is more about Massey. He's 469th in ADP, but if he's consistently getting starts at second base, his fantasy value should spike.

Chicago Cubs: Third Base

Matt Shaw, Justin Turner, Jon Berti, Gage Workman

The Chicago Cubs made one of the big moves of the offseason by trading for Kyle Tucker. This involved shipping away infielder Isaac Paredes, though, which has opened up third base. Similar to the Braves' pitching rotation, this battle could be resolved by a prospect.

Matt Shaw ranks as Chicago's top prospect and posted a .298/.395/.534 slash line in Triple-A last year. A chance at the majors seems imminent, especially when Shaw has a .333 batting average over six at-bats in Spring Training thus far.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report even ranked Shaw as baseball's 18th-best starting third baseman for the 2025 season. Keep in mind he hasn't even made his majors debut; that's the kind of hype around this prospect. After the Cubs started seven different third baseman in 2024, Shaw could finally bring some stability to the position.

If it's not Shaw, Justin Turner was brought in on a one-year deal and has experience at the position. Jon Berti was another veteran added to the group, but he could end up in various positions -- just like Turner. Berti got time at first base with the New York Yankees in 2024.

The third base competition for Chicago should certainly be on the watch list. If Shaw can win this job, his ADP of 246th overall is very enticing. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's National League Rookie of the Year odds, Shaw is listed at the third-shortest number (+400) to win the award.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.