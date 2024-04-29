3 FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks for Monday 4/29/24

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out our daily fantasy baseball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

MLB DFS Stacks

Los Angeles Dodgers

Implied Total: 5.32 | Opposing Pitcher: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry has long been a starting pitcher we've targeted in MLB DFS, and the left-handed hurler for the Arizona Diamondbacks will be tasked on Monday with facing the stacked lineup of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before giving up just one earned run and striking out five batters in his last start, Henry had two starts where he surrendered two earned runs sandwiched around two starts where he allowed five earned runs.

With five starts under his belt this season, Henry is currently in the ninth percentile in average exit velocity (91.3 MPH), 21st percentile in whiff rate (20.6%), 19th percentile in barrel rate (10.3%), and 26th percentile in hard-hit rate (43.6%). Those aren't metrics you want to have when going up against the Dodgers.

Since the start of the 2023 season, the Dodgers boast the fifth-best wOBA (.337), third-best ISO (.193), and sixth-best wRC+ (114) versus left-handed pitching. While it's still early in the 2024 campaign, it should be noted that Los Angeles has the eighth-lowest strikeout rate (19.2%) to lefties thus far.

When stacking the Dodgers, we'll undoubtedly want to focus on Mookie Betts ($4,600), Shohei Ohtani ($4,400), Freddie Freeman ($3,300), and Will Smith ($3,400) at the top of the order. Freeman holds a salary of only $3,300 despite logging double-digit FanDuel points in seven of his last eight outings.

Along with using Teoscar Hernandez ($3,400) against a lefty, you can save salary by rostering the likes of Andy Pages ($2,900), Enrique Hernandez ($2,400), and Miguel Rojas ($2,300) at the bottom of the order. Pages has tallied a hit in eight of his 11 games this year -- including four multi-hit performances -- and has six extra-base knocks.

Philadelphia Phillies

Implied Total: 4.79 | Opposing Pitcher: Griffin Canning

Another starting pitcher who has gotten off to a forgettable start in 2024 is Griffin Canning of the Los Angeles Angels. Canning has permitted multiple earned runs in all five of his starts this year while he has given up three-plus earned runs in four starts.

The former second-round pick is sitting in the 23rd percentile in average exit velocity (90.3 MPH), 24th percentile in strikeout rate (18.2%), and 25th percentile in barrel rate (9.9%). All of those numbers lead me to believe the Philadelphia Phillies will do plenty of damage on Monday.

Besides having the 11th-lowest strikeout rate (21.6%) to righties, the Phillies are registering the ninth-best wOBA (.324), fourth-best ISO (.181), and 11th-best wRC+ (104) in that split to begin the season. It goes without saying that Philadelphia stacks should include the likes of Kyle Schwarber ($3,400), Trea Turner ($3,600), Bryce Harper ($3,600), and Alec Bohm ($3,500).

With two homers in his last four games, Harper carries +255 odds to hit a home run on Monday while Bohm has multiple hits in eight of his last 10 games.

The standout value options for the Phillies are Bryson Stott ($2,700) -- who is coming off a 56.6-point outing on FanDuel -- and Johan Rojas ($2,600). Rojas isn't much of a power hitter, but he is currently tied (with Turner) for the most steals (7) on the Phils.

Minnesota Twins

Implied Total: 4.10 | Opposing Pitcher: Garrett Crochet

It can be tough on pitchers facing a team for the second time in a short span, and Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins for the second time in the last week. Following his first three starts where he surrendered two or fewer earned runs in each, Crochet has allowed five-plus earned runs in three consecutive starts.

While the strikeout numbers are impressive for Crochet, he is in the 19th percentile in hard-hit rate (45.3%) and has given up a single-game hard-hit rate of 41.7% or higher in each of his last three appearances on the mound. Besides the fact the Twins produced five earned runs on Crochet in the last meeting, they provide plenty of value on a slate where we want to fit in the high-salary bats of the Dodgers and Phillies.

Outside of Ryan Jeffers ($3,300), all of Minnesota's starting lineup carries a salary of $2,900 or lower on FanDuel. Byron Buxton ($2,900), Manuel Margot ($2,200), and Jose Miranda ($2,300) should all be hitting near the top of the order versus a southpaw.

Of the bunch, Buxton has the shortest odds to hit a home run (+280) in Monday's Twins-White Sox matchup.

Carlos Santana ($2,500), Willi Castro ($2,700), and Austin Martin ($2,400) are other low-salary bats to consider in Minnesota's lineup. Santana has been heating up as of late, posting 12-plus FanDuel points in four of his last six contests.

