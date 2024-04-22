3 FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks for Monday 4/22/24

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out our daily fantasy baseball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

MLB DFS Stacks

San Diego Padres

Implied Total: 5.99 | Opposing Pitcher: Austin Gomber

The San Diego Padres are shaping up to have a premier matchup versus Austin Gomber on Monday to begin a four-game road series against the Colorado Rockies. While Gomber is recording a 4.13 SIERA and 20.5% strikeout rate, it's only a matter of time before he begins struggling on the mound.

Through his first four starts, Gomber has allowed multiple earned runs in each outing while giving up an alarming 12.9% barrel rate. Those metrics could prove to be detrimental against a Padres squad that is producing the second-best ISO (.208), eighth-best wOBA (.337), and the 10th-best wRC+ (113) to left-handed pitching.

Additionally, San Diego is registering the highest walk rate (15.1%) and the sixth-lowest strikeout rate (18.8%) to southpaws to begin the season.

Xander Bogaerts ($3,300), Fernando Tatis Jr. ($4,500), and Manny Machado ($3,800) are the primary targets at the top of the order for the Padres. Tatis is being given the shortest odds to hit a home run (+280) in Monday's contest between the Padres and Rockies.

Besides the usual suspects, Ha-Seong Kim ($3,500), Jurickson Profar ($3,400), and Luis Campusano ($3,200) shouldn't be ignored against a lefty. Jake Cronenworth ($3,600) is capable of doing damage in same-handed matchups while Eguy Rosario ($2,700) is a solid value option in Coors.

Rosario has hit two homers this season, and both of them came against left-handed pitchers.

Atlanta Braves

Implied Total: 5.46 | Opposing Pitcher: Ryan Weathers

Despite not playing at Coors on Monday, the Atlanta Braves don't have a much lower implied total than the Padres. The Braves are slated to begin another three-game series versus the Miami Marlins, with Ryan Weathers expected to be on the mound for Miami.

Weathers has gotten off to a formidable start in 2024, posting a 3.94 SIERA, 4.24 xFIP, and 24.7% strikeout rate in his first four starts. Although Weathers is in the 79th percentile in whiff rate (31.0%) thus far, he is also in the eighth percentile in average exit velocity (91.9 MPH), 11th percentile in barrel rate (12.7%), and 36th percentile in hard-hit rate (41.8%).

Next up for Weathers is the Braves, who own the ninth-lowest strikeout rate (21.7%), best ISO (.226), best wOBA (.366), and best wRC+ (129) when facing left-handed pitching since the start of the 2023 season. It goes without saying that the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr. ($4,300), Austin Riley ($3,500), Matt Olson ($3,700), and Marcell Ozuna ($4,200) are the main players to focus on in Atlanta stacks.

Aside from leading the Braves in HRs (9) and RBIs (27), Ozuna has at least one hit in 18 of his first 20 appearances in 2024.

Orlando Arcia ($3,000) should slide into the No. 2 spot in the batting order versus a lefty with Ozzie Albies still sidelined with a toe injury. Adam Duvall ($2,900) provides value against a southpaw while Travis d'Arnaud ($3,000) has hit a combined four home runs in each of his last two starts behind the plate.

Los Angeles Angels

Implied Total: 4.33 | Opposing Pitcher: Albert Suarez

If we want to fit bats from the Padres and Braves into our lineups, we'll need to find some value on Monday's main slate. One team that could provide us with some value -- and will be somewhat contrarian -- is the Los Angeles Angels.

Outside of Mike Trout ($4,300) and Taylor Ward ($3,900), the Angels have plenty of value bats against Albert Suarez. Either Luis Rengifo ($2,500) or Aaron Hicks ($2,500) should bat leadoff on Monday, and Miguel Sano ($2,400) could be in the cleanup spot to begin a three-game series versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Among players with 30-plus batted ball events this season, Sano boasts the highest average exit velocity (96.9 MPH). Given that information, Sano is sitting at +390 odds to hit a home run on Monday night.

Suarez is the projected starter for the Orioles, and his lone start this year was a four-strikeout performance versus the Minnesota Twins in 5.2 innings pitched. Besides the Angels being a slightly better team than the Twins at the plate, Suarez's first start in 2024 was his first start in the majors since 2016.

Even though Suarez didn't surrender any earned runs to the Twins in his last appearance on the mound, he did permit a 62.5% fly-ball rate and 43.8% hard-hit rate. The concern with stacking Los Angeles is the fact that Baltimore's bullpen is logging the second-best SIERA (2.95), second-best xFIP (3.29), and fifth-best strikeout rate (26.3%).

On a slate that lacks viable options outside of the Padres and Braves, the Angels can help differentiate our lineups.

