3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Tuesday 9/19/23

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Implied Total: 5.28 | Opposing Pitcher: Reese Olson (RHP)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have scored at least six runs in their last four games. That shouldn't be stopping any time soon with a matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers will send out Reese Olson to oppose the Dodgers. He's had a relatively solid season for Detroit as he's sporting a 4.30 ERA and 4.10 FIP -- respectable numbers but also nothing to be afraid of if you're Los Angeles. Olson averages 1.27 home runs per nine innings, so there's a good chance for them to go deep in this one.

We'll say it again and again, but Mookie Betts ($4,500) is the guy you want leading any lineup as the season draws to a close. The National League MVP candidate has been in a bit of a cold spell over his last five games, totaling just three hits, but he should be able to get back on track in this one. Betts has been spectacular all year, setting a career-high in home runs with 39 while also putting together an impressive .308/.409/.596 line. Get him in your lineups.

Freddie Freeman ($4,100) will likely go down as the third name in the NL MVP voting this season after Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr. for good reason. The first baseman has been, well, exactly who we've become used to. In 148 games, Freeman has a .335 batting average, 26 home runs, 93 RBIs, and a surprising 20 stolen bases -- the most of his career.

As often with the Dodgers, you can complete a stack of their lineup with Max Muncy ($3,600), Will Smith ($3,500), J.D. Martinez ($3,500), and/or James Outman ($2,800).

Atlanta Braves

Implied Total: 5.22 | Opposing Pitcher: Cristopher Sanchez (LHP)

As we've learned to get used to by this point in the season, the Atlanta Braves are always an ideal choice to stack for DFS lineups, and today is no different.

They'll take on the Philadelphia Phillies and their starter Cristopher Sanchez tonight. Sanchez has had a strong season for Philadelphia with a 3.43 SIERA to show for it, but he allowed four runs in his last start, and Atlanta is on a four-game skid right now. One could argue Sanchez is getting them at the right time, but on the other hand, they're bound to turn it around soon.

Matt Olson ($4,500) is the top-projected batter on today's slate. numberFire's model expects him to score 15.2 FanDuel points. By now, Olson's insane season has been pretty well documented as his 52 bombs are not only a career-high but a historic mark. They're the most in Braves history. With that type of power, he has the chance to go deep every single night.

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,000) is on track to win the NL MVP and doesn't need to do much more to prove that. However, with him chasing a 40-40 season (currently at 37 home runs), he's going to be swinging for the fences. He's always a stud worth having in the lineup.

Ozzie Albies ($3,600) has been overlooked in the Braves lineup thanks to the two others, but he's also had a career-best season. He has a new high-water mark of 31 home runs while also swinging to the best ISO of his career (.232).

These three top dogs are all great to have, but if you're looking for some other names to stack, Austin Riley ($4,000), Marcell Ozuna ($3,400), Sean Murphy ($3,300), and Michael Harris II ($3,200) all suffice.

Cleveland Guardians

Implied Total: 5.21 | Opposing Pitcher: Steven Cruz (RHP)

The Cleveland Guardians are going to be value stack of the night as they take on the Kansas City Royals.

Steven Cruz is going to be the opener on the day with Alec Marsh or even Zack Greinke likely to follow. For however long Cruz is in the game, he's got a rough 5.14 ERA and 4.26 FIP through his seven innings of work this season. If it's Marsh, the Guardians should feast against his 5.67 ERA and 6.18 FIP as he's had a forgettable year. The same can be said for Greinke. He has pretty similar numbers (5.39 ERA) but doesn't strike out really anyone (15.7% rate), so this should be a big night for Cleveland no matter who is on the bump.

Jose Ramirez ($3,700) has had another strong season for the Guardians. The home runs are a bit down (24), but he's got a .348 wOBA, .207 ISO, and 78 RBIs. Maybe those near MVP-type numbers are in the past, but he's still the cornerstone of this lineup and should be leading the stack. He's projected for 13.2 FanDuel points, per numberFire.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Steven Kwan ($3,000) is a good option as he's going to get plenty of at-bats as the Guardians' leadoff hitter. He's pretty much replicated his season from last year as he's got 5 home runs, 89 runs scored, 52 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. The average is a bit down from his rookie season mark, but everything else still tracks the same.

Finish off a Guardians stack with Josh Naylor ($3,300), Andres Gimenez ($3,000), Bo Naylor ($2,600), or Will Brennan ($2,500).

