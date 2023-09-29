3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Friday 9/29/23

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out numberFire's daily fantasy baseball projections to identify the slate's best bats.

Today is a Coors Field day between the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins, so while you should of course look at those lineups, we will focus on three other teams since we don't need to tell you what you already know there.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

Atlanta Braves

Implied Total: 6.43 | Opposing Pitcher: Trevor Williams

The Atlanta Braves should have no problem closing out the season strong against the Washington Nationals. With an insane implied total of 6.43 today, the Braves are expected to make plenty of noise against Nats starter Trevor Williams.

Williams has made 29 starts, meaning we know exactly what kind of pitcher he is this season. Spoiler alert: not great.

With a 5.55 ERA, 6.04 FIP, 5.12 SIERA, and 16.7% strikeout rate, he's a pitcher for teams to get the best of -- especially one as potent as Atlanta. Over his last four starts, he's allowed 6 home runs and 19 runs overall. It looks to be a pretty good day for the Braves.

After hitting his league-leading 54th tank last night, Matt Olson ($4,300) is the man you want in your lineup. He's been outstanding, and in any other year, he'd have serious consideration for MVP. Instead, he'll have to settle for a career-best season with his .412 wOBA, .324 ISO, and a career-high in dingers.

numberFire has Olson as the highest projected player on the day for Atlanta, expected to finish with 15.8 FanDuel points.

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,000) is often the best option from the Braves (and in baseball). He should be considered today if you have the salary to get him, but if you want to save, side with Olson.

Austin Riley ($4,000), Ozzie Albies ($4,000), Marcell Ozuna ($3,400), and Michael Harris II ($3,000) are all great options from the Braves' vaunted lineup, as well.

New York Yankees

Implied Total: 4.82 | Opposing Pitcher: Jordan Lyles

This has not been the year the New York Yankees expected for themselves, but they'll still try to close it out by securing a winning season against the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals will be rolling out Jordan Lyles against the Bronx Bombers. Lyles has remained in the Royals' rotation despite what can only be described as a lost season. Through 30 starts, Lyles has a 6.24 ERA and 5.65 FIP. While he's coming off one of his better starts, the nine before that saw him surrender four or more runs seven times.

Any Yankees stack should start with Aaron Judge ($4,500). Missing as many games as he did, Judge proved to be the most important player to his team this year after the woes New York went through without him.

And even though he missed so many games due to injury, his output over 104 games is tremendous. Judge has launched 37 home runs, drove in 75 runs, and has a .421 wOBA. He wasn't going to be able to replicate 2022, but he did a good job at putting up some gaudy numbers when he was able to go.

Disappointment runs up and down the Yankees this year, but one player who should receive some credit is Gleyber Torres ($3,000). The second baseman has had his strongest showing since 2019, as he's hit 25 home runs, knocked in 66 RBIs, and added a .344 wOBA -- all his bests since his second full year in the Majors. At 13.5 FanDuel points, he's the top-projected player for the Yankees today, per numberFire.

Consider either DJ LeMahieu ($2,700) or Anthony Volpe ($2,600) to complete a stack for New York.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Implied Total: 4.61 | Opposing Pitcher: J.P. France

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking like a playoff team but will need to finish the strong to make sure of it, starting with tonight against the Houston Astros. The bad news for them is that the Astros will be trying to do the same -- but that's September baseball.

Where the good news comes in is that the D-Backs have a plus matchup tonight, as J.P. France is on the bump.

France is a pitcher that Arizona can get to. Even though France has a 3.83 ERA, the righty also has a 4.96 SIERA and 4.66 FIP, which shows he hasn't been as good as it may appear. It's worth noting that he has only a 17.4% strikeout rate, as well, making this a matchup to take advantage of.

In the most important games of the season, the Diamondbacks will look to Corbin Carroll ($4,100) to be the spark again. Carroll has scored in five straight games while also having an extra-base hit in back-to-back games. numberFire's model has the five-tool outfielder projected to finish with 13.6 FanDuel points.

Ketel Marte ($3,600) projects as a good option today, too. The D-Backs' second baseman is in the midst of a quality campaign, totaling 25 home runs and 82 RBIs. Marte is the top dog in terms of projections, coming in at 13.7 FanDuel points.

Finish up an Arizona stack with one or two of Christian Walker ($3,600), Tommy Pham ($2,900), Lourdes Gurriel ($2,900), and Geraldo Perdomo ($2,700).

