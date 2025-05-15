3 Best WNBA Futures Bets for the 2025 Season

The 2025 WNBA season tips off this weekend, with season-openers taking place on Friday, May 16th and Saturday, May 17th.

Ahead of opening night, let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook to find the best WNBA futures bets for the 2025 season.

Best WNBA Futures Bets

I'm not going against the grain backing now-Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White to win the Coach of the Year Award in 2025. She's the -105 favorite in a market where the only one other coach is shorter than 10/1.

But I still think there's value with White at -105 to win Coach of the Year, even if this market can be tricky when there isn't a clear-cut definition for what makes a Coach of the Year.

Well -- technically, there isn't a definition.

Pasts results can give us at least some idea of what voters are looking for. And -- wouldn't you guess -- voters like coaches who win.

The average winning percentage for the WNBA Coach of the Year is 70% dating back to 1997.

Not only has Stephanie White won 68% and 70% of her games the last two seasons, but the Fever's preseason win total is settled at 31.5. If Indiana were to finish with 32 wins, White's winning percentage would be 73%.

22 of the 28 WNBA Coach of the Year winners won at least 60% of games that season, including 10 of the last 11.

White holds a lifetime 62% winning percentage. For the Fever to hit that 60% threshold, they'd need to go at minimum 27-17.

9 of the last 10 WNBA Coach of the Year winners finished with a top-4 record.

Based on the WNBA win totals at FanDuel, the Fever are projected to win the second-most games in the league.

If we just look at this award from the lens of prior winners, Stephanie White checks all of the boxes for a potential Coach of the Year. Considering Indiana's offseason moves and the (expected) growth of young stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, the Fever appear primed for a breakout year under White's tutelage. That makes her a worthy favorite for Coach of the Year and even presents value in her -105 odds to win the award.

Chicago's offseason flew under the radar. Though going over their preseason win total (19.5) would require them to win the equivalent of 5 more games in 2025 (there are four additional games on the schedule this season), the Sky should have a much better (and hopefully healthier) roster this season.

Of course, Chicago's hopes of going over their win total start first and foremost with their bigs. 2024 1st-round picks Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso oozed potential as rookies, with Reese pacing the league in rebounding and Cardoso outputting a similar individual offensive rating (111) as WNBA mainstays Napheesa Collier (112), Jackie Young (110), and Alyssa Thomas (105).

Now, those two could only do so much for the Sky in their rookie season. But the thing is, Chicago was actually a good team in the limited minutes Reese and Cardoso got to play alongside capable playmakers. Lineups featuring both bigs and at least two of Lindsay Allen, Chennedy Carter, and Marina Mabrey -- the only three Sky to have north of a 23% assist percentage -- outscored their opponents by 4.3 points per 100 possessions. Lineups with at least one of Allen or Carter alongside the two rookies post a +2.7 net rating.

Well, all three of last year's top playmakers are off the roster, replaced by Courtney Vandersloot (the W's second all-time assist leader), Ariel Atkins (career-high 19.2% AST% in 2024), and rookie Hailey Van Lith (29% AST% in her final collegiate season). 'Sloot and HVL in particular could unlock a ton of offense under new coach Tyler Marsh, while Atkins -- a five-time All-Defensive team member -- gives the Sky another force on the defensive end of the floor.

Only 5 WNBA teams had a positive net rating last season, so the bar isn't exactly high for the Sky to end up around .500. Even going over 19.5 wins by a single game would only put them at a 45% winning percentage. We aren't asking for a whole lot here, even if Chicago's unproven.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is coming off a 2024 season which saw her average 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.3 stocks (steals + blocks) per game, placing second in MVP voting while winning Defensive Player of the Year. She tacked on a career-high 3.4 assist per game while propelling Minnesota to the W's second-best regular season record and (later) a runner-up finish in the WNBA Playoffs.

It was another spectacular season from Collier -- one which may go underappreciated with A'ja Wilson winning a unanimous MVP.

Even so, the 28-year-old is in the prime of her career. After winning MVP of the inaugural Unrivaled Basketball League season, Collier has as good of an argument as anyone for the title of "best player in the WNBA." Spearheading a Lynx team which boasts the third-shortest odds to win the championship in 2025, this very well may be the year Collier finally breaks through with a WNBA MVP of her own.

Now, most years Collier's 2024 season would've been enough to secure an MVP -- it just happened to come the same season A'ja averaged 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. That was Wilson's third MVP, and she carries the second-best odds to win MVP again this season (behind only Caitlin Clark).

But we've seen some signs of voter fatigue with Wilson; despite winning three MVPs she's never done so in back-to-back seasons. It's hard to believe Vegas wants their franchise player to shoulder such a huge load again, so it's reasonable to expect a downtick in her counting stats. That's especially true with Jewel Loyd now in the mix and Chelsea Gray presumably healthy.

Clark is tougher to argue against -- both from her on-floor contributions and the general narrative surrounding her. Even so, the Fever added a pair of established WNBA vets in the offseason -- one of whom (Natasha Howard) has expressed her own desire to win MVP this season. There's certainly a world where Clark's raw scoring doesn't take a leap, even if her efficiency and non-scoring marks do.

Collier, on the other hand, is largely in the same spot as last season. The Lynx didn't make any dramatic moves in the offseason, instead retaining the nucleus which propelled them to the second-best record in the WNBA. There's an argument 'Phee could even improve on last year's numbers considering she averaged more points (23.8) on a higher field goal percentage (53%) in the 2024 postseason.

That makes her an intriguing candidate to win the 2025 WNBA MVP. At +300 odds, Napheesa Collier to win MVP is one of the best WNBA future bets for the 2025 season.

