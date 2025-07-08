3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 7/8/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

Two of the WNBA's bottom three offensive ratings meet in a matchup between the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics. The 160.5-point total doesn't come as a surprise, but this still isn't taking my attention away from the under.

With both teams in the bottom three of points per game (PPG), the under is certainly within reach. Plus, each offense has concerning matchups in this meeting.

For example, Chicago attempts the fifth-fewest three-point shots per game compared to the fifth-most points in the paint per contest. Washington's interior defense has been solid by giving up the third-fewest points in the paint per contest. It's a similar story on the other side of the court with the Mystics launching the fewest triples per contest while posting the fourth-most points in the paint per game. The Sky are surrendering the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game.

The two faced off on June 17, and the total only reached 151 points. Each team attempted 15 or fewest three-point attempts while leaning on getting to the rim. I'm expecting a similar result tonight with the under coming through.

After a shaky start to the season, Angel Reese has really come into her own of recent. Over her last four games, Reese has logged 18.8 points per game (PPG) compared to her average of 12.6. Plus, she's shot 47.6% from the field during the split, which is a significant increase compared to 40.9% for the season.

A big boost in production has led to a larger role for Reese, as well. She totals 10.9 field goal attempts per game on the season, and this has jumped to 15.8 over the last four games. We know Reese has established herself as the league's top rebounder. If she's consistently efficient now, Chicago should have their superstar.

While Washington's interior defense has been exceptional, this unit still has the sixth-worst defensive rating. The Mystics have some susceptible defenders in their frontcourt, including Kiki Iriafen holding a 98.5 defensive rating.

Kamilla Cardoso has missed the last three games as she was playing overseas for Brazil in the 2025 FIBA Women's World Cup. This absence has played a large part in Reese's increased role, and that's continuing on Tuesday. RotoWire's projections have Reese logging 14.8 points.

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd has been on a brutal stretch with only 2.5 PPG over her last two compared to 10.4 PPG on the season. Making only 1 of her last 6 three-point shots (16.7%) has played a big role in this dip. Loyd is second on the Las Vegas Aces with 5.2 three-point shots per game. Positive regression should come eventually with Loyd shooting an impressive 40.4% from deep.

Getting back to her usual production could be in the cards against the New York Liberty. While they have the second-best defensive rating, the Liberty are giving up the fourth-most three-point shots per contest. New York's starters Jonquel Jones (83.7) and Leonie Fiebich (86.0) have done a lot of the heavy lifting on defense with elite ratings. The Liberty are still without Jones (ankle), and New York already has some susceptible defenders -- including Sabrina Ionescu (98.1) and Natasha Cloud (97.1) -- with meh defensive ratings. Both of these players are in the backcourt, pointing to Loyd's point prop.

New York's defense has given up 88.5 PPG over the last four games -- which is a massive jump compared to allowing 79.8 PPG on the season. For reference, the Connecticut Sun allow the most PPG at 88.7, giving us an idea of how many points the Liberty have been ceding of late.

Considering opponents have gotten plenty of three-point looks against New York throughout the entire season, why not back one of the Aces' top shooters?

RotoWire has Loyd totaling 10.7 points, giving a nod to the over.

