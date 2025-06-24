3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 6/24/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Dream at Wings

The WNBA's four-game Tuesday night tips off at 8pm ET when the Atlanta Dream visit the Dallas Wings. Though the road Dream are heavy favorites here, Dallas has looked frisky of late. While I don't see value in either side of the spread, I do think we can target a player prop.

Although Brittney Griner is coming off a 4-rebound effort that saw her play just 18 minutes, she's someone I'm interested in buying low on in the prop market. That's primarily because of how this Wings team plays now that Paige Bueckers is back in the lineup.

With Bueckers on the floor this season, the Wings have played at a significantly faster pace. And while they've been a better per-100 possessions defense with their prized rookie, Paige has sped the game up for both teams.

That should allow for extra rebound chances for Griner, even if it's fair to be concerned with her recent performance. She's averaged just 21 minutes since sitting two games with a knee injury yet has still managed to snag at least 6 rebounds in three of her last eight outings.

But prior to this stretch, Griner's rebounding production was solid. She recorded between 7 and 8 rebounds in each of her first four games -- numbers you'd expect from someone averaging 6.5 for her career.

And while the playing time dip has played a role, this matchup profiles as one which Griner should excel in. The Wings are middle-of-the-pack in paint defense, and they only have one starter taller than 6-foot-1.

With Atlanta permitting the fifth-most shot attempts and Dallas hoisting the most, there should be plenty of opportunities for Griner to record 6+ rebounds -- a mark she's cleared in 26 of 33 games in which she played 25 minutes over the past two seasons.

Sparks at Sky

Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins is coming off her best game with the franchise, netting 29 points during a weekend loss to Atlanta. She nailed 2-of-6 threes in the effort -- the eighth time in 13 games she's made multiple triples.

Tonight, Atkins will face a Sparks team allowing the most three-point attempts (28.4 per game) in the WNBA. Yet, her odds to make 2+ threes is up at +116.

That's a number I'm interested in. Though Atkins' three-point attempts are down on the season, she's still managed to be a threat from distance thanks to improved efficiency. At 38% from beyond the arc, Atkins is pacing for her most efficient three-point shooting season since 2020.

In this kind of matchup, that efficiency could pay dividends. Los Angeles has let up the second most three-point attempts (per 100 possessions) to opposing guards. They're allowing a league-high 20.4 above-the-break three-point attempts -- a zone which Atkins has attempted 45 of her 50 threes this season.

With a slate-high 169-point over/under, it shouldn't take much for Ariel Atkins to record multiple threes at plus odds.

Lynx at Mystics

Tonight's Lynx-Mystics matchup got a tad less interesting when Minnesota's Napheesa Collier was ruled out, and it could get another hit if Washington's Brittney Sykes is ruled out.

Still, with both teams' leading scorers banged up, this could be an opportunity to take advantage of this 157.5-point total. That's a mark which went under in both of Minnesota's prior two games without their MVP front runner.

That makes sense; the Lynx have averaged more than 10 fewer points per 100 possessions with Collier off the floor this season, while their eFG% drips from 56% to 50%. But the defense has actually been better sans Collier. They've allowed 93.4 points per 100 possessions without the Defensive Player of the Year -- a mark which would lead the entire WNBA.

And for as good as Washington's been to this point, it hasn't been because of their offense. The Mystics are down to 10th in offensive rating, and they're just seventh in scoring since the beginning of June.

They've also averaged nearly six fewer points per 100 possessions when Sykes is off the court, so any kind of minutes limitations could help push this total under.

But if Sykes does play, Minnesota's fearsome defense should still be able to keep the Mystics under wraps. And in that scenario, Sykes would also help the Washington defense -- the biggest variable in this under 157.5 points wager.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any WNBA game(s) taking place on June 24th through June 26th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.