3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 6/26/25

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

Editor's note: Since publication, it's been announced that Caitlin Clark will miss tonight's game.

While the Indiana Fever are favored by 11 points against the Los Angeles Sparks, I still expect this to be competitive early. The Fever have not led the end of the first quarter by more than three points in six consecutive games, and this wasn't because of an absent Caitlin Clark as she played in five of the six contests.

This included a one-point lead at the end of the first against the Connecticut Sun on June 17, and Indiana was a 17.5-point favorite in that one. In all three of their wins over the last six, the Fever have led the end of the first quarter by only an average of +0.7 points.

Meanwhile, the Sparks should have enough favorable matchups to at least keep this close in the first 12 minutes of play. For example, Los Angeles totals the fifth-most points in the paint per game, and Indiana's interior defense has been on a slide of recent, giving up the sixth-most points in the paint per contest.

The possession battle should be a close tussle, too. The Sparks have the seventh-highest defensive rebounding percentage and eighth-highest offensive rebounding rate while the Fever tout the fifth and sixth highest marks, respectively, in the categories. Each team is in the bottom half of turnover percentage, as well.

Most of this pick is leaning on Indiana going 2-4 against the spread (ATS) over the last six and 1-3 in the previous four. Amid the slide, the Fever's underwhelming first quarters have been a constant eyesore.

Aliyah Boston comes off a career-high 31 points and is averaging 24.7 points per game over the previous three. This jump in production has been partially thanks to struggles from Caitlin Clark as Clark has totaled only 12.0 PPG while shooting 27.7% from the field during the stretch. Boston has enjoyed 16.0 field goal attempts per game over the last three, compared to her season-long mark of 11.0.

Clark has found a way to stay ice-cold despite an ongoing Midwest heat wave, making 1 of her last 23 three-point attempts (4.3%). For now, I'm expecting the cold streak to continue -- which should keep providing an increased role for Boston. That's our first angle for Boston's over, but the evidence goes on.

The Sparks' defense is simply a good individual matchup, as well. Boston takes 85.1% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim, and L.A. cedes the fifth-most points in the paint per game. The Sparks continue to be without their rim protector, Cameron Brink, leaving Dearica Hamby (107.2), Azura Stevens (108.8), and Rickea Jackson (110.6) to defend the paint -- and all three players having underwhelming defensive ratings.

RotoWire's projections have Boston in line for 16.7 points. Getting plus odds for Boston to go over 15.5 points feels like a good betting opportunity.

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

The Washington Mystics have scored at least 90 points in two of the last three, and the Las Vegas Aces have posted 85.7 PPG over the previous three. The over for tonight's game feels very obtainable.

Neither defense has been great, with the Mystics ranked seventh in defensive rating, compared to the Aces sitting at ninth. Las Vegas' interior defense has been a major issue, surrendering the most points in the paint per game.

This shapes up perfectly for Washington -- which launches the fewest three-point attempts per game and posts the fourth-most points in the paint per game. Sonia Citron (14.2 PPG) is the only player on the roster shooting more than 3.0 three-point attempts per contest, so this is a squad with a heavy focus on attacking the rim.

On the other side of the court, the Aces take the fifth-most three-point shots per game paired with the third-highest three-point percentage (35.0%). The Mystics allow the fourth-most three-point attempts per game. While Washington gives up the third-fewest points in the paint per game, A'ja Wilson (21.2 PPG) will still likely get her numbers. She's a supreme scoring talent, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points.

Considering the matchups and recent success from each unit, I'll happily back the over. DRatings' game projections have the two combining for 162.3 points.

